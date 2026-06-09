Ireland's Later Living Market Gains Momentum with Heritage Village

An overview of the growing later living market in Ireland, highlighting the Heritage Village development in Killenard, County Laois, which offers a secure, low-maintenance community for those aged 55 and over, with amenities like a bistro, library, and gym, and prices starting at €335,000.

Ireland is cautiously entering the later living market, a sector more established in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. In New York's Upper East Side, residents receive personalized care plans and amenities like swimming pools, yoga, and dance classes, plus meals in various restaurants.

At the Audley Club in Berkshire, England, a retirement home purchase includes a restaurant, bar bistro, gym, swimming pool, and beauty spa, with two-bedroom apartments starting at about £675,000 (€781,000). On Australia's Gold Coast, sea views in a pet-friendly, gated community with a bowling alley for the over-50s cost from about $935,000 (€573,850). While Irish operators are not yet at that level, targeting the senior market is a growing trend.

One example is Heritage Village in Killenard, County Laois, built by developer Tommy Keane, also behind the nearby Heritage hotel. Construction began in 2023, and sales manager Maurice Harrington reports 15 homes are occupied, with two more closing soon and another ten expected by June or July. The scheme, due for completion by end of 2027, will total 164 homes. It targets the later living market, requiring residents to be 55 or older, but not necessarily retired.

The idea came from the popularity of such models in New Zealand, where about 5% of over-65s and 14% of over-75s live in retirement villages according to 2024 government figures. The village does not cater to families due to the age requirement and maximum two-bedroom units. Harrington notes that what he thought would be the primary attraction-on-site care-is not; instead, security tops the list. The village is gated, with access via registered phones.

Residents also value ease of maintenance, with gardening, window washing, and gutter cleaning handled. If owners travel abroad, they can leave keys with the village manager. Care is part of the proposition, with plans for a full-time registered care provider, but residents can also arrange independent care. On-site amenities include a 5km walking track, bistro and bar, library and cinema room, gym, and shared workspace.

Access to the adjacent Heritage hotel's pool, spa, and golf is available for a fee. Ages range from 55 to early 90s; about 50% of current and committed residents are retired, with many working part-time or from home. Most buyers come from Kildare. Prices start at €335,000 for a one-bedroom courtyard unit, €375,000 for a two-bedroom in the courtyard, and €515,000 for a two-bedroom detached house of about 1,400 square feet.

For comparison, a new three-bedroom home in nearby Millers Hill costs €425,000, and a two-bedroom at Sand Wood in Portlaoise is €325,000. Detached houses have gardens; courtyard units share a courtyard with seven neighbors; terraced properties have sun patios. Most buyers use cash from selling their previous homes, which can lengthen the sales process.

Unlike the Australian model that charges a deferred management fee (about 30% of sale price), Heritage Village uses an annual maintenance fee to avoid surprises upon resale





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