Merchants Quay Ireland reports a 10 percent rise in meal demand, prompting an urgent appeal for winter funds. The Dublin charity fed over 90,000 meals this year, highlighting the critical need for support as winter approaches.

Merchants Quay Ireland has issued an urgent appeal for financial support after recording a significant rise in the number of individuals requiring its essential meal services. The Dublin-based charity reported that demand for its Sunday meal program increased by nearly 10 percent compared to the same period last year. This surge underscores the growing need for social safety nets as the organization prepares to face the harsh conditions of the upcoming winter season in Ireland.

Merchants Quay Ireland Reports Significant Rise in Service Demand

Data collected by Merchants Quay Ireland reveals a clear upward trend in the utilization of its food services. The charity fed 2,613 separate individuals across 47 Sundays in the current year. This figure represents a 6 percent increase in individual reach when compared to the same timeframe in 2025. The total volume of sustenance provided is equally impressive, with 90,187 meals distributed at the organization's premises on the Dublin quays. This total marks an 8 percent increase in overall meal provision compared to the previous year.

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Eddie Mullins Highlights Critical Vulnerability During Winter Months

Eddie Mullins, the chief executive of Merchants Quay Ireland, emphasized the stark contrast between public perception and the reality faced by the organization's clients. He noted that while the general population may view the holiday season as joyful, it represents the most vulnerable time of the year for those experiencing homelessness and addiction. The period from December to February presents a long and isolating challenge, characterized by cold and unforgiving weather conditions that pose serious health risks. Mullins stated that the charity's Sunday meal service and associated Christmas events are vital for providing both physical warmth and emotional hope during these dark times. He affirmed the belief that every individual deserves support and the opportunity to celebrate the holidays, regardless of their personal circumstances.

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Impact on Individuals and the Role of Sunday Services

The reliance on Merchants Quay Ireland is highlighted by the experiences of those who utilize its services. Jane, a 39-year-old woman who attends the Sunday meal program, described the stark difference between the charity's offerings and institutional food provisions. She explained that meals provided in her hostel are often microwaveable and lack nutritional value. In contrast, she values the fresh, hot meals served with kindness and respect at the Dublin quays location. Jane noted that Merchants Quay Ireland is the only homeless service that operates on Sundays, a gap that leaves many without access to hot food. She warned that without this consistent service, many vulnerable individuals would face starvation on the streets.

Strategic Focus on Sustaining Operations Through Winter

Merchants Quay Ireland has identified Sundays as particularly difficult days for people sleeping rough, those in emergency accommodation, and individuals struggling with addiction. This is primarily because most other support services in Dublin are closed during this time. The charity is appealing to the public to donate funds to ensure these vital services can continue throughout the coldest months of the year. Contributions will be directed toward the provision of food, warmth, healthcare, and other essential supports. The organization plans to host a specific Christmas dinner on December 20th for those who rely on the Sunday service, reinforcing its commitment to providing consistent care during the holiday period.