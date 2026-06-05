Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson is leveraging the friendly against Canada in Montreal to evaluate a record 70 players, expanding the squad pool for upcoming Nations League and Euro 2028 campaigns. The match occurs beside the costly Stade Olympique renovation, symbolizing bold, local decisions. With many uncapped players, including promising teenager Jaden Umeh, the game serves as a critical talent audition despite the aftermath of playoff disappointment.

After the heartbreaking exit from the World Cup playoffs, Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson is using the international friendly against Canada in Montreal as an opportunity to evaluate and expand his squad ahead of the Nations League and the Euro 2028 qualifying campaign.

The match, taking place at Saputo Stadium, is situated in the shadow of the iconic but largely dormant Stade Olympique, a structure that has cost Quebec upwards of 870 million Canadian dollars for a new roof renovation, a project many see as a quintessential example of a grand idea that only makes sense in its own context. Against this backdrop, Hallgrímsson has been methodically broadening Ireland's player pool, having called up a total of 47 different players across two training camps in May and June.

He explained that with 23 regular squad members unavailable due to injury or other reasons, and a further 21 players in the first Spanish camp plus 27 in the current Canadian camp, the total number of distinct players examined approaches 70, with only two-Chieo and James Abankwah-present at both. This expansive approach is designed to answer critical questions about player readiness, potential, and long-term development, ensuring that talent from the League of Ireland and beyond gets a fair look.

The 24-man squad travelling to Montreal features a significant number of uncapped players, with ten of the selected group yet to make their international debut. Among the most talked-about is Jaden Umeh, the winger who made a late arrival after his school exams but delivered a promising performance off the bench in the previous friendly against Qatar. His pace and directness are seen as potential assets, particularly against Canada's high defensive line.

Fellow Cork native Jake O'Brien, the seasoned Everton defender, praised the integration of younger players, noting the impressive quality despite their youth. O'Brien, who himself navigated his own academic milestones during the COVID-affected era of predicted grades, highlighted the changing landscape where academic and athletic commitments increasingly overlap for emerging talents. For Canada, coached by Jesse Marsch, the match serves as a major send-off ahead of their role as co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup.

Marsch acknowledged that Ireland's tactical approach could expose vulnerabilities in Canada's aggressive high line, a strategy that Bosnia, Qatar, and Switzerland have attempted to exploit. He stressed the need for his team to adapt quickly, aware that this friendly offers both a celebration and a test.

While the original optimism surrounding the fixture-scheduled before Ireland's playoff elimination-has dampened for Irish fans, Hallgrímsson remains focused on extracting maximum value from the camp, using every session and the match itself to build depth and clarify the direction for the national team's future. The game thus represents more than a simple friendly; it is a strategic checkpoint in a long-term project that aims to reshape the Irish squad identity and readiness for the challenges looming on the horizon





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Ireland National Team Heimir Hallgrímsson Canada Friendly Squad Expansion Euro 2028 Nations League Jaden Umeh Jake O'brien Stade Olympique Montreal Player Evaluation Uncapped Players

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