Ireland's National Broadcaster RTE 2 Shows Father Ted Episode Instead of Eurovision Song Contest Final

In response to the Gaza conflict and concerns over the number of public votes received by Israel in the previous competition, Ireland, Spain, Slovenia, the Netherlands, and Iceland are boycotting the 2026 Eurovision song contest. RTE 2 has chosen to show an episode of the iconic Irish sitcom Father Ted titled 'A Song For Europe', featuring the priests performing 'My Lovely Horse'.

Ireland 's national broadcaster RTE 2 will show an episode of the comedy Father Ted in place of the final of the 2026 Eurovision song contest.

Spain, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Iceland, and Israel are boycotting the contest. Alternative programming will be shown during the semi-finals. Ireland has won the Eurovision Song Contest seven times, with Eimear Quinn in 1996 being the last Irish winner with her song 'The Voice'. RTE requested a breakdown in voting numbers after the 2025 competition, while Spain's public broadcaster called for a 'complete review' of the voting system.

Slovenia's broadcaster will air a series of documentaries on the Middle East under the theme 'Voices of Palestine.





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Eurovision Song Contest RTE 2 Father Ted Ireland Spain Slovenia Netherlands Iceland Israel Gaza Conflict Public Votes EBU General Assembly Yuval Raphael

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