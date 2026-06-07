Ireland's New €8,500 ICE2EV Scrappage Scheme Launches on 1 July to Accelerate Electric Vehicle Adoption

Effective July 1, 2024, the ICE2EV scheme provides up to €8,500 for scrapping older gasoline or diesel cars and buying a new EV, with funding split 65% rural and 35% urban. The move complements a lowered EV grant price cap to boost charging infrastructure.

The ICE2EV Scheme, set to commence on 1 July, will be managed by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland ( SEAI ) and is funded with €10 million from the Climate Action Fund under the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment.

The scheme offers a grant of up to €8,500 per vehicle to replace internal combustion engine (ICE) cars registered in 2013 or earlier with new battery electric vehicles (EVs). This total comprises a core €5,000 scrappage payment for permanently removing an eligible ICE vehicle, which can be combined with the existing SEAI EV grant of €3,500. To promote equitable access, 65% of the funding is reserved for rural applicants and 35% for urban applicants, based on CSO 2022 census definitions.

Eligibility criteria require that the ICE vehicle has been registered in the applicant's name in Ireland for at least 12 months before applying, holds a valid NCT certificate (or one expired by no more than six months), and has been taxed and insured for road use during the six months prior to the application. The initiative targets older, high-emission vehicles that often belong to households with financial constraints, aiming to accelerate the transition to zero-emission transport and deliver climate and public health improvements.

Alongside the new scheme, Minister Darragh O'Brien announced a modification to the existing SEAI EV Purchase Grant: the maximum eligible vehicle price will be reduced from €60,000 to €50,000. This adjustment redirects funding toward more affordable EVs and supports the expansion of public charging infrastructure, aligning with the draft EV charging strategy published in February 2026.

The combined measures reflect Ireland's broader strategy to decarbonize its private car fleet, reduce transport emissions, and meet climate targets through targeted financial incentives and infrastructure investment





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