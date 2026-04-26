Ireland’s New Fastest Man Benji Richardson: ‘I Could Be More Than Just a Good Athlete, I Could Be Great’

Benji Richardson, the fastest Irishman, explains his decision to switch allegiance from South Africa to Ireland, driven by a lifelong connection to his birth country and a belief it will elevate his athletic career. He faces a three-year waiting period before representing Ireland internationally.

Benji Richardson , currently the fastest Irishman, has an extraordinary story. He’s a decorated athlete who has won medals representing South Africa , including three sprint medals at the World Under-20 Championships and a remarkable 100m time of 9.86 seconds in 2024.

Despite his success and being considered a potential Olympic medalist for South Africa in Los Angeles 2028, Richardson harbored a long-held desire to compete for the country of his birth – Ireland. This ambition stems from his Irish citizenship, acquired through his mother who was working in Waterford when he was born in December 2003.

He was adopted and raised by his grandparents in South Africa shortly after his birth, becoming a South African citizen, but always retained his Irish passport. Richardson emphasizes that his decision isn’t a rejection of South Africa, but a pursuit of personal happiness and a belief that running for Ireland will enhance his athletic performance. He believes a more relaxed and comfortable environment will allow him to run even faster.

While his transfer of allegiance has been ratified, World Athletics rules impose a three-year waiting period. This means Richardson won’t be eligible to represent Ireland internationally until August 2027, just in time for the World Championships in Beijing. He’s content with this timeline, viewing it as an opportunity to integrate into Irish athletics gradually and prepare thoroughly. He aims to set a new national record while competing for Ireland.

Richardson’s family history is also significant. His mother, Evelyn, originally from Ghana, moved to South Africa in 1987 and later to Ireland for career opportunities. He maintains close relationships with his mother, now a nurse in London, and other family members in Cork. His grandparents, Osam and Beatrice, who raised him in South Africa, initially prioritized his education but have become supportive of his athletic pursuits.

Richardson first considered representing Ireland in 2021, after a significant improvement in his 100m time. He initially attempted to contact Athletics Ireland, but his message was overlooked. He acknowledges that his situation might be met with misconceptions or prejudice, given his past success for South Africa.

However, he’s determined to share his story and demonstrate his genuine connection to Ireland. He views his Irish citizenship as a valuable asset and is eager to contribute to Irish athletics. He doesn’t see this as a sudden change of heart, but rather the fulfillment of a long-standing goal.

Richardson’s journey is a testament to the complexities of national identity and the pursuit of athletic dreams, and he is confident that representing Ireland will unlock his full potential, allowing him to become not just a good athlete, but a truly great one





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