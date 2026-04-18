Ireland's 'Orgasm Queen' Jenny Keane Embarks on Sex-Positive Tour

Dublin-based sex educator Jenny Keane, known as the 'Orgasm Queen,' is taking her popular sex-positive live show on tour across Ireland. Having taught over 20,000 women, Keane's work reflects Ireland's growing openness to discussing sexuality, moving beyond shame and taboo towards pleasure and human connection.

Jenny Keane , a 39-year-old from Dublin, has carved out a unique niche by regularly filling sold-out rooms to discuss topics like orgasm, desire, and libido with adult audiences. Known as the ‘Orgasm Queen,’ Keane is embarking on a tour of her sex-positive live show across Ireland . For nearly a decade, she has engaged in a practice that, even now, can feel groundbreaking in Ireland .

She stands on stages and addresses crowded rooms, speaking openly with adults about orgasm, desire, body confidence, libido, arousal, vulvas, penises, menstruation, communication, pleasure, and the subtle yet impactful misunderstandings that can shape intimate relationships. Her approach is characterized by warmth and comedic timing, encouraging audiences to view sex and desire not as subjects of shame or taboo, but as enjoyable, pleasurable, and fundamentally human experiences. Keane, who has been affectionately dubbed “The Orgasm Queen,” has educated over 20,000 women about orgasm through her workshops, both in-person and online. She is now set to bring her live show back to stages across Ireland, with dates scheduled for May. The increasing demand for her work reflects not only Keane's own impact but also Ireland’s evolving attitude towards sex. The country is witnessing a growing acceptance of sex as something to be openly discussed, embraced, and celebrated, rather than stigmatized or silenced. Keane believes Irish audiences are often misunderstood. When asked if Irish people are sexually repressed, she firmly states, “We’re absolutely not. No way,” and elaborates that there's an incredible capacity for curiosity and a genuine willingness to explore potentially unconventional topics. She also highlights the role of humor in this learning process, noting that the Irish ability to laugh at themselves is particularly beneficial when discussing sex. Attendees often arrive anticipating embarrassment but find themselves laughing alongside hundreds of others, a shared experience she finds profoundly empowering. Keane’s journey into sex education began in 2016 while she was working as a yoga instructor, an influence that continues to shape her perspective on embodiment. She initially hosted a workshop focused on the female orgasm, and word spread discreetly through her yoga community. She recalls the early days as being “very much… hush hush,” with women approaching her privately to inquire about the sessions. Her first workshop comprised just 12 women, but attendance grew steadily, eventually filling rooms to capacity. A subsequent Instagram post announcing an online workshop with limited spaces was met with an immediate response, with all spots being “snapped up in an instant.” This pattern repeated with subsequent workshops. Within months, her audience expanded dramatically from selling out venues for 100 participants to accommodating 3,000, a growth she describes as exceptionally rapid. This surge coincided with the lockdown period, a time when many individuals were spending more time in introspection and with their partners, grappling with stress, boredom, desire, and long-standing knowledge gaps. Keane became a crucial source of answers for countless people, addressing questions they had carried for years, even decades. Since then, her workshops have delved into topics such as orgasms and self-pleasure, techniques for stimulating the G-spot, oral sex, strategies for maintaining intimacy in relationships, and various aspects of kink. Her website, Oh!Moment, provides advice and also offers a curated selection of sex toys for women and couples. While keenly aware of the responsibility that comes with her prominent platform, Keane is hesitant to label herself an expert. She views herself as “a forever student,” driven by an insatiable curiosity about all facets of sex, sexuality, and relationships. This pursuit of knowledge began in her early twenties during her time in California, where her involvement in yoga and women’s circles exposed her to discussions about menstruation and the female body that were entirely new to her. These experiences were, in her words, “the first steps into sex education.” The ability to openly discuss the female body held significant personal relevance for Keane, who had long experienced menstrual pain and PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome). She describes a transformative shift from feeling like a passive observer in her own body to understanding that knowledge could fundamentally change her experience of living within it. She asserts that this understanding is foundational and what motivated her to persevere. She explains that a lack of sex education can lead individuals to believe that bodily discomfort or issues are simply things to be endured. Conversely, acquiring education not only facilitates a renewed connection with one's body but also empowers individuals to thrive. For Keane, sex education has been the most profound source of empowerment she has ever encountered





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