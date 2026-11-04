Ireland's Population Crash Documentary with Miriam O'Callaghan Examines Fertility Decline

A new RTÉ One documentary, Ireland's Population Crash, presented by Miriam O'Callaghan, explores declining birth rates in Ireland and South Korea, highlighting empty schools, robotic care, and the need for more children.

A new documentary, Ireland's Population Crash, presented by Miriam O'Callaghan, aired on RTÉ One on Wednesday at 9.35pm. The film examines the plunge in global birth rates and its tangible effects on communities.

O'Callaghan, known for her work on Prime Time, brings her gregarious and slightly anarchic presenting style to the serious subject. The documentary reveals that Ireland's current replacement rate has fallen to 1.4, significantly below the 2.1 required to maintain population stability. O'Callaghan travels to south Kerry to discover how a precipitous decline in birth rates over the past decade has threatened small schools with closure and devastated GAA clubs.

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South Korea Fertility Rates and Community Decline

Empty classrooms and shrinking communities mirror the emptiness seen in South Korean playgrounds. O'Callaghan also journeys to South Korea, which has the world's lowest fertility rates. She observes a society with no children visible in public spaces or playgrounds. The documentary highlights that South Korea sells more adult diapers than baby nappies and more strollers for dogs than for infants.

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Elderly women are cared for by robots, with no family members present, underscoring long-term social isolation. The film includes commentary from well-known figures such as David McWilliams and economist Dan O'Brien. Their opinions are erudite and well considered, but familiar to many viewers. The documentary also addresses Ireland's accommodation crisis, which makes it harder for people in their 20s and 30s to settle down and have a family.

Home ownership is a pipe dream for many, a point made many times before. O'Callaghan speaks from the heart about her own experiences as a mother of eight who has juggled parenthood with a public-facing career. She appears on the Stretch Marks podcast, where she says, I made a choice to spend my entire income on childcare. It's bigger than the mortgage.

Miriam O'Callaghan Family Choices and Reflections

She also reflects, I used to feel embarrassed I had eight children. I used to feel guilty that the world was overpopulated. Actually, I might be doing a bit of good for the world. The documentary notes that societal norms have shifted, with fewer pressures on women to have children.

Many younger women in South Korea are openly choosing not to have children, a trend increasingly visible in Ireland. While some desperately want children, the majority now make their own choices without facing the same societal judgment as before. O'Callaghan considers herself an outlier among her peers. The film challenges the narrative of overpopulation by presenting the reality that many regions face a deficit of young people.

Experts once warned of an overpopulation time bomb, but that view has changed. With birth rates declining globally, countries such as Ireland desperately need more children. This prompted soul-searching for O'Callaghan, who now sees her large family as potentially doing good. The documentary also investigates modern technology and dating apps, though O'Callaghan remains skeptical that phones are the primary cause.

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She meets singles at a running club in Ranelagh, where participants engage in dating races followed by social gatherings. Many singles in their thirties and forties have moved away from dating apps due to dissatisfaction, finding it difficult to meet partners without them. The film suggests that biological timelines for fertility clash with modern career and lifestyle choices, creating a pressure cooker environment. O'Callaghan acknowledges that biological realities have not adapted to the speed of modern life.

Single Life Dynamics and Demographic Impact

The experience of single life differs significantly between men and women in their thirties. Social media and digital addiction are often cited, but the issue is more complex, involving career priorities, economic factors, and changing definitions of fulfillment. The immediate impact of these demographic shifts is already visible in Ireland through empty classrooms and shrinking communities. O'Callaghan emphasizes that the trend is not reversing and will continue to worsen if current rates persist.

The film aims to sensitize viewers to the reality that while some are eager to have children, the broader population is choosing smaller families or no children at all. This transition requires a societal reevaluation of how we support families and care for the aging population without a robust younger generation. As Ireland moves forward, the lessons from South Korea's extreme case study offer a critical window into what a post-youth society looks like.

The documentary serves as both a personal exploration for O'Callaghan and a broader social commentary on the future of the nation. By highlighting the stark contrast between the ideal of large families and the reality of declining fertility, the film encourages audiences to engage with these demographic challenges. The journey from shock to understanding forms the core of the narrative, urging a collective response to the empty playgrounds and aging demographics that now define the modern era.

The documentary is described as compelling, though it may test viewers' attention with its roving style and familiar talking heads.