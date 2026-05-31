Ireland's Record Heat Gives Way to Unsettled, Rainy Start to June

After enjoying record-breaking temperatures earlier in the week, Ireland faces a washout bank holiday weekend and a wet start to June, with heavy showers and brisk winds forecast across the country. While some uncertainty remains for next weekend, the immediate outlook is dominated by rain and blustery conditions.

Ireland experiences a dramatic shift from record-breaking temperatures to unsettled weather as June begins, with forecasts indicating prolonged rain and windy conditions through the bank holiday weekend and into early next week.

After a period of glorious, record-breaking heat earlier in the week, hopes for a sunny bank holiday weekend have been dashed by Met Éireann's latest forecast, which predicts a wet and blustery start to June. The national meteorological service has indicated that each day will see rain or showers, some heavy, accompanied by rather brisk southwest winds at times. The outlook suggests a particularly soggy bank holiday Monday with heavy showers, while Tuesday will also see heavy showers.

Wednesday may start with some sunny spells but will give way to scattered blustery showers, and Thursday is expected to have heavy showers throughout the day. However, some uncertainty persists regarding conditions for next weekend. While some weather models show a low-pressure system developing that could bring wind and rain to Ireland from Friday night into Saturday, other models keep the system away, leaving a degree of unpredictability for the days ahead.

For today, conditions are generally dry with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells, along with well-scattered light showers. Later this afternoon and evening, thickening cloud will bring patchy drizzle to Atlantic counties, along with some mist. Highest temperatures will range from 15°C to 20°C, with the mildest, driest, and brightest conditions further east. Southwesterly breezes will remain no more than moderate in strength, offering little respite from the incoming wet weather





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ireland Weather Met Éireann Bank Holiday Forecast June Weather Rain Forecast Unsettled Weather Heavy Showers Southwest Winds Weather Uncertainty Low Pressure System

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish Motorists Urged to Understand Road Signs Ahead of June Bank Holiday WeekendAs the June Bank Holiday approaches, thousands of Irish drivers are expected on the roads. Conor Mulcahy advises on the importance of interpreting Variable Message Signs and other road signs to avoid fines and ensure safety.

Read more »

Garda crackdown on intoxicated driving for June bank holiday as road deaths riseAn Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority have intensified road policing for the June bank holiday weekend, warning drivers that impaired operation will not be tolerated after a concerning increase in fatalities this year.

Read more »

June bank holiday supermarket opening hours for Tesco, Aldi, Lidl and moreIreland's major supermarkets will operate adjusted hours over the June bank holiday weekend

Read more »

Ireland Weather: Met Éireann predict mixed conditions for June Bank HolidayWeather forecaster Met Éireann has predicted the weather for the week, with cooler conditions and rain showers ahead, putting an end to the week-long heatwave

Read more »