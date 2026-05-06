Ireland's Services Sector Contracts Amid Rising Costs and Geopolitical Tensions

Ireland's services sector shrank in April for the first time in five years due to soaring input costs linked to the US-Israeli conflict in Iran, with transport, tourism, and leisure businesses hit hardest. Despite modest growth in tech and business services, overall activity declined, raising concerns about economic uncertainty and potential recession risks in the euro zone.

Ireland's services sector experienced a downturn in April, marking the first contraction since early 2021, according to AIB's latest purchasing managers' index ( PMI ). The slowdown was driven by a surge in input cost inflation, reaching its highest level in nearly 3½ years, largely attributed to the escalating US-Israeli conflict in Iran.

Rising fuel, freight, and energy costs significantly impacted overall activity levels, with the transport, tourism, and leisure subsector facing the sharpest monthly contraction. This subsector has seen declining output in 11 of the past 14 months, exacerbated by a drop in tourist visits and flight reductions by airlines like Aer Lingus, partly due to concerns over jet fuel shortages from the Strait of Hormuz blockade.

Despite the broader downturn, the technology, media, and telecoms subsector showed growth, while business services saw modest expansion. The headline PMI fell to 49.7, just below the neutral 50 threshold, indicating contraction. AIB chief economist David McNamara highlighted that economic uncertainty, higher costs, and geopolitical tensions were key factors behind the downturn. The volume of outstanding work also declined for the first time since January, reflecting weak demand conditions.

While businesses remain cautiously optimistic, sentiment is relatively weak. Meanwhile, EY Ireland's report suggests that the Irish economy will grow by 1.8% this year, with Northern Ireland expected to expand by 0.7%.

However, prolonged conflict in the Middle East could drag activity if oil and gas prices remain high, potentially pushing euro zone inflation to 2.8% and increasing the likelihood of a recession in the region to about 35%. The broader economic outlook remains uncertain, with geopolitical risks and cost pressures posing significant challenges





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ireland Economy Services Sector PMI Input Costs Middle East Conflict

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘There is no World Cup now’ - Enda Stevens echoes Stephen Bradley’s Ireland callThe Shamrock Rovers manager has urged Heimir Hallgrímsson to consider 17-year-old Victor Ozhianvuna for a senior call-up.

Read more »

What time and channel are Monday’s bank holiday League of Ireland gamesNote the earlier kick-off times as Bohemians and Shelbourne meet in a Dublin derby, while leaders Shamrock Rovers are at home to Drogheda United.

Read more »

Ireland's €1 Billion Contingency Fund Exhausted as Public Sector Pay Talks LoomIreland has already used up its €1 billion contingency reserve for unforeseen spending. As the current public sector pay agreement nears its end, unions are preparing to negotiate for above-inflation pay increases and a departure from previous deal structures, citing the need to address cost of living concerns and shortcomings in last year's budget.

Read more »

Minimum-wage workers in Ireland face rents among highest in EuropeTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Paul Gillespie: Three ways to reconnect Ireland’s political system to its peopleTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Cancer and ambulance services among HSE websites shut down after cybersecurity incidentTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »