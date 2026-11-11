Ireland's Team Headcase Claims Back‑to‑Back J/24 World Titles

Ireland's Team Headcase secures consecutive J/24 World Championships in Melbourne, overcoming a deficit and setting new national records.

Ireland's Team Headcase captured consecutive titles in the J/24 World Championship held at Sandringham Yacht Club on Melbourne's Port Phillip on Wednesday. The Irish crew defended their 2024 title after first winning the event in Plymouth in 2025, becoming the first Irish team to claim the championship.

Dominant Finish Secures 21 Net Points

Starting the series with two victories, Headcase added a third win early, keeping them at the top. By the final day, a 12‑point margin cleared the competition. The first race of the final day gave Headcase a win, followed by third and second places, delivering a 1‑3‑2 scoreline that sent the crew to the championship with 21 net points.

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Stiff Competition from Checkmate and Others

Australian crew Checkmate rose to the challenge mid‑series, taking the overall lead and leaving Headcase trailing by two points with three races left. Checkmate finished with 33 points, while Haywire, the third‑placed team, concluded the series on 45 points.

Historical Context and Crew Composition

The five‑man team is helmed by skipper Cillian Dickson of Lough Ree Yacht Club and includes Ryan Glynn of Ballyholme Yacht Club, Louis Mulloy and Marcus Ryan of Mayo Sailing Club, and Sam O'Byrne of Howth Yacht Club. Their 2025 victory in Plymouth marked Ireland's first J/24 World Championship win, a record they are now defending.

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Corinthian Title and Variable Conditions

Headcase also earned the Corinthian World Championship, awarded to the highest‑placed amateur crew. The ten‑race series tested crews with winds up to 30 knots, large seas and light, shifting breezes, making Headcase's consistency and performance under pressure all the more impressive.

Implications for Irish Sailing

By defending the title, Team Headcase has set a new benchmark for Irish single‑handed sailing. Their success could attract increased support and inspire the next generation of sailors across the island.