Martin Fraser, Ireland's outgoing Ambassador to the UK, was awarded Ambassador of the Year for Europe at a prestigious ceremony in London. The event also recognized other diplomats for their contributions, while Catherine Connolly sparked debate with her comments on human rights and Irish foreign policy.

Martin Fraser , Ireland's outgoing Ambassador to the UK, was honored as Ambassador of the Year for Europe at a prestigious ceremony held at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

The event, organized by Diplomat magazine, celebrated the achievements of diplomats based in the UK, with Fraser being recognized for his exceptional contributions, particularly in Brexit negotiations and the Northern Ireland peace process. Described as a 'fixer extraordinaire' by BBC diplomatic correspondent James Landale, Fraser's career spans over a decade, during which he served three Taoisigh as the government's general secretary and head of the Civil Service.

His tenure in London concludes this summer, after which he will assume the role of Ireland's Ambassador to the UN in New York. Fraser's successor at the Court of St James is Sonja Hyland, an experienced diplomat from Dún Laoghaire, who will take over the reins in the coming months. Among the other notable awards presented at the ceremony was the 'Outstanding Contribution to Diplomacy in London,' which went to Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation.

Dominguez has been at the forefront of global maritime issues, particularly since tensions escalated in the Strait of Hormuz in early 2026. The event, attended by ambassadors, high commissioners, and other diplomatic officials, was marked by lavish canapés and sponsored champagne, creating an atmosphere of celebration and camaraderie. While Fraser's accolade was a highlight, the evening also saw recognition for diplomats from various countries, each contributing significantly to international relations.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, Catherine Connolly, a prominent political figure, made headlines during a speech at the launch of the University of Galway’s alumni network. Connolly, known for her outspoken views, questioned the ties between the Irish State and institutions linked to human rights violations, specifically criticizing her alma mater’s connections with educational institutions in Israel.

Her remarks, which reportedly unsettled some attendees, were delivered with dramatic effect, including the removal of her glasses—a gesture she later clarified was not intentional but due to her indecision about wearing permanent glasses. The following day, at the Global Irish Civic Forum in Croke Park, Connolly addressed the arrests of Irish citizens on a flotilla in international waters, drawing parallels to historical Irish emigration.

Her comments underscored the ongoing tensions in the region and the role of Irish citizens in global solidarity movements. In other news, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan presided over the retirement party for Oonagh McPhillips, the former general secretary of his department. The event, held in the department’s atrium and followed by a celebration at Madigans, featured speeches from O’Callaghan, who is known for his oratory skills.

If his political career does not progress as hoped, O’Callaghan might consider a future in stand-up comedy, given his ability to engage an audience. The retirement marked the end of an era for McPhillips, who had served the department with distinction for many years





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