Ireland's universities improve global rankings, with UCD breaking into top 100 for first time in 15 years

Six of Ireland's eight universities have moved up the rankings of the world's top universities, with University College Dublin breaking into the top 100 for the first time in 15 years.

Trinity College remains best-rated university in Ireland while UCD breaks into world's top 100 for first time in 15 years. Six of Ireland 's eight universities have moved up the rankings of the world's top universities, according to the latest global survey, with University College Dublin breaking into the top 100 .

Trump signs Iran peace plan, claiming deal averts 'worldwide depression'. University of Limerick. Rankings were based on academic reputation, employer recognition, research impact, and student experience, QS said. Ireland is one of 15 national higher education systems globally that have two or more entries within the top 100.

Only 23 higher education systems worldwide have an entry in the top 100. Ireland is one of 10 European systems to feature in the top 100. Ireland is also second in the world on average in the category of employer reputation among systems with eight or more ranked institutions. Only the Netherlands has a better overall average in this indicator, worth 15 per cent of the overall results.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in the United States, retains its title of the highest-ranked university in the world. It was followed by Imperial College London, which retained its position for a third year in a row, and Stanford University. Both are tied in second place. Ben Sowter, QS senior vice president, said Ireland last year was 'home to the most-improved higher education system in Europe' and this year the upward trajectory continues.

Sowter said the latest rankings 'demonstrate how Ireland's eight ranked universities are going from strength to strength in key areas such as reputation among both academics and employers, sustainability, and appealing to international students'.

'This represents important recognition of the success of our university in research, where we are one of the top 20 universities in Horizon Europe, in education, where the quality of our graduates is strongly valued by employers,' she said. UL president Prof Shane Kilcommins said the ranking was a 'very significant moment' for the university.

'This achievement reflects the deep culture of merit that defines UL, where excellence in teaching, research, and student success is both expected and consistently delivered,' he said. In all, 31 universities in the UK improved on their previous rankings and 16 ranked in the top 100





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Ireland Universities Global Rankings UCD Top 100 Academic Reputation Employer Recognition Research Impact Student Experience QS Horizon Europe Employer Reputation Sustainability International Students

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