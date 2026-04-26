Ireland’s Warm Weather Set to Break Down with Showers Expected Later This Week

After a week of sunshine and temperatures reaching 21C, Ireland is bracing for a change in the weather, with showers forecast to arrive later in the week. Forecasters warn of increased cloud cover and potential downpours, but acknowledge some uncertainty in the long-range forecast.

Ireland ’s recent spell of exceptionally pleasant weather, characterized by sunshine and temperatures reaching as high as 21 degrees Celsius, is anticipated to shift towards a more unsettled pattern later this week.

For the past week, the nation has basked in unusually warm conditions for April, enjoying prolonged periods of sunshine and mild temperatures. This delightful weather is expected to continue into the early part of next week, with daytime highs forecast to remain in the mid to high teens, accompanied by predominantly dry conditions.

However, meteorological experts are now indicating a change is on the horizon, with the potential for showers developing and spreading across the country as the week progresses. Met Éireann, the Irish national meteorological service, has cautioned that while the settled weather will persist for the initial portion of the week, a risk of cloud cover and scattered showers is likely to emerge on Thursday.

These showers are expected to move in a northerly direction, potentially affecting most areas of the country. Alan O'Reilly, a prominent forecaster from Carlow Weather, echoes this sentiment, highlighting the possibility of downpours towards the end of next week.

However, he also emphasizes the inherent uncertainty in the current long-range forecast, advising against immediate concern for those with outdoor plans. He suggests that the situation remains fluid and subject to change. The detailed forecast from Met Éireann paints a picture of a gradual transition. Tomorrow will begin brightly but will become mostly cloudy from the west, with a slight chance of isolated light showers.

Sunshine is expected to return in the afternoon and evening, with temperatures ranging from 13 to 17 degrees Celsius. Nighttime will be dry and clear, with potential for localized mist and fog, and temperatures dropping to between 5 and 8 degrees Celsius. The days following will largely maintain the dry and sunny conditions, with scattered clouds and temperatures reaching 13 to 18 degrees Celsius, warmest in the western regions due to a light to moderate easterly wind.

Tuesday night will be similarly dry and clear, with temperatures falling to 4 to 7 degrees Celsius. Wednesday will see continued sunshine for much of the day, but cloud will begin to build in southern areas, potentially bringing showers later in the evening. Temperatures will again be warmest in the west, reaching 12 to 17 degrees Celsius.

The forecast for Thursday remains the most uncertain, but current models suggest a likelihood of cloud and showery rain spreading northwards throughout the day, with temperatures between 12 and 16 degrees Celsius. This shift in weather patterns marks the end of the recent warm spell and a return to more typical April conditions. Individuals are advised to stay updated with the latest forecasts from Met Éireann and Carlow Weather as the week unfolds, particularly if they have outdoor activities planned.

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