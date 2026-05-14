Ireland's Weather Could Finally Improve: Met Eireann Hints at Possible 'Mini-Heatwave' with Temperatures of Up to 25C by End of May

The national forecaster, Met Eireann, has dropped its strongest hint yet that warmer conditions are on the way, with an update stating that it will become warmer from Tuesday onwards but continuing unsettled for a time with further rain and showers. Some weather maps show temperatures potentially surging towards 25C later this month, with current projections suggesting the mercury could climb to around 21C on Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 22, before rising further to 23C on Saturday, May 23. The biggest change is currently signalled for Sunday, May 24, when some weather maps show temperatures peaking at a humid 25C in parts of the country. The warm spell could then continue into the following week, with current charts indicating highs of around 23C on both Monday, May 25 and Tuesday, May 26, before easing by the middle of the week. However, despite the growing mini-heatwave talk, it is still unlikely to meet Ireland's official heatwave criteria.

There are growing signs that Ireland's weather could finally be about to improve, with fresh forecasts now pointing towards temperatures of up to 25C before the end of May.

The national forecaster, Met Eireann, has dropped its strongest hint yet that warmer conditions are on the way, with an update stating that it will become warmer from Tuesday onwards but continuing unsettled for a time with further rain and showers. Some weather maps show temperatures potentially surging towards 25C later this month, with current projections suggesting the mercury could climb to around 21C on Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 22, before rising further to 23C on Saturday, May 23.

The biggest change is currently signalled for Sunday, May 24, when some weather maps show temperatures peaking at a humid 25C in parts of the country. The warm spell could then continue into the following week, with current charts indicating highs of around 23C on both Monday, May 25 and Tuesday, May 26, before easing by the middle of the week.

However, despite the growing mini-heatwave talk, it is still unlikely to meet Ireland's official heatwave criteria. Before any warmer weather arrives, Ireland will have to get through a notably unsettled few days, with Met Eireann predicting rain or showers each day for the rest of the week, while temperatures are expected to remain cool for the time of year, with even the chance of isolated thunderstorms at times





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Ireland's Weather Met Eireann Mini-Heatwave Temperatures Of Up To 25C Rain Or Showers Each Day Cooler For The Time Of Year Isolated Thunderstorms At Times

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