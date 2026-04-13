Ireland's Weather Rollercoaster: From Freezing to 16C in Days

Ireland is set for a week of dramatic weather changes, with temperatures fluctuating significantly. Expect a transition from cool, potentially freezing conditions to a surge of mild, humid air bringing rain, thunderstorms, and varying wind speeds.

Ireland is in for a significant weather shift this week, according to Met Eireann. The country will experience a dramatic change in conditions, transitioning from a cool start to a period of milder, more humid weather. This weather rollercoaster will bring a mix of sunshine, showers, rain, thunderstorms, and varying wind speeds.

The early part of the week is characterized by cooler temperatures, with daytime highs in the low teens and nighttime temperatures dropping to freezing in some areas. However, this is expected to change rapidly as a surge of mild and humid air moves in from the Atlantic. This change will be noticeable with a significant increase in temperature, with daytime highs potentially reaching around 16C. Nights will also become milder, with temperatures staying in double digits in certain regions.

The weather maps themselves will reflect this transformation, shifting from icy blue to bright yellow as the 16C temperature swing takes hold. Today brings a mix of sunshine and heavy showers, with the potential for hail and isolated thunderstorms in some areas before temperatures plummet to freezing overnight, creating the possibility of frost.

The national forecaster has also warned that the warmer air will be accompanied by unsettled weather, including rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Tuesday will see a considerable shift toward humid and unsettled conditions. The cloud cover will spread from the southwest during the morning, bringing scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The rain will become heavy at times in the evening over the western counties. In addition, there will be some mist and coastal fog.

The day will be mild but breezy, with highest temperatures ranging from 9C to 14C and light to moderate southeast winds, which will be strong and gusty along the coasts. Overnight will be wet and breezy, with widespread rain, heavy at times, over southern and western counties. The temperatures will be mild, with lowest temperatures between 8C and 10C, in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

The temperature increase will be even more noticeable by Wednesday, with highs reaching up to 16C, accompanied by heavy rain and the risk of thunderstorms. The weather will be generally widespread on Wednesday, with heavy falls over southern and western parts early on. Scattered showers will come in from the Atlantic behind that rain, leading to further heavy falls over southern counties in the afternoon, with the potential for isolated thunderstorms.

Looking ahead, Thursday is expected to feature long dry and sunny spells throughout the day. However, the weather will turn unsettled once again on Friday, with temperatures reaching up to 15C. The forecast suggests that the week's weather pattern will be a dynamic one, shifting between cool, dry conditions and warmer, more unsettled weather.

Met Eireann's detailed forecast for today outlines a mixed bag of sunshine, isolated showers, and increasing cloud cover from the southwest. Conditions will generally stay dry across the southern half of the country before light drizzle moves in towards the evening. Showers will linger in the north, turning heavy at times, with the possibility of hail or isolated thunderstorms.

The overnight forecast includes increasing cloud cover, scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, and the chance of frost in Ulster. Mist and fog patches are also expected to develop under light to moderate south to southeast breezes. As the week progresses, the changes will become more pronounced, resulting in a series of weather variations.





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ireland Weather Temperature Rain Thunderstorms

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Weekend Roundup: Derby Dreams, Fuel Protests, and Weather WarningsThis weekend's news covers a range of topics including horse racing updates with Pierre Bonnard's Derby prospects and the euthanasia of Gold Dancer, ongoing fuel protests causing disruption, weather warnings for the west coast, and a bloodstock consultant's estate details. It includes reports on road blockages, Gardaí declarations, and a look at the impact of the protests.

Read more »

Lidl to Open Pub Next to Northern Ireland StoreBudget supermarket Lidl is building a pub in Dundonald, Northern Ireland, next to one of its stores. The bar, which will have a capacity of 60, will also sell off-licence drinks. This follows a legal battle where rivals challenged Lidl's approach to circumventing licensing laws.

Read more »

England Dominates Ireland in Early Six Nations ClashEngland took an early lead against Ireland in their Six Nations encounter, capitalizing on Irish errors and demonstrating clinical execution to establish a significant advantage.

Read more »

LIVE: England v Ireland, Women's Six Nations ChampionshipThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

Ireland Gears Up for a Rollercoaster Weather Ride: From Freeze to Thunderstorms in 48 HoursIreland is set for a wild weather week as freezing temperatures give way to thunderstorms and a subsequent shift to milder, unsettled conditions. Met Eireann forecasts a changeable pattern with rapid air mass changes.

Read more »

Ireland weather: Met Eireann warn of hail, thunderstorms and frost over coming daysThe country is set for some mixed conditions over the coming days as temperatures will plunge, heavy rain spells are expected and isolated thunderstorms may arrive

Read more »