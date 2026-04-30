Ireland’s Weather Whiplash: Sunshine to Showers as Bank Holiday Weekend Turns Unsettled

Met Éireann issues a Status Yellow rain warning for Cork and Waterford as a weather front brings heavy downpours and thunderstorms, while the north and east enjoy a final stretch of sunshine. Cooler, wetter conditions are set to dominate the Bank Holiday weekend, with widespread showers and a drop in temperatures.

Ireland’s brief summer respite has taken a dramatic turn as Met Éireann ’s latest forecast reveals a stark contrast between golden sunshine and impending washout conditions across the nation.

While much of the country awoke to bright spells and mild temperatures, the southern regions—particularly Cork and Waterford—are bracing for persistent, potentially thundery downpours. A Status Yellow rain warning, issued early Wednesday, remains active from 3am to 6pm on Thursday, with forecasters cautioning about localized flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Meanwhile, the north and east are expected to hold onto fair weather a little longer, with dry conditions, sunny intervals, and temperatures ranging from a pleasant 14°C to 18°C, though cooler air will linger where rain persists in the southwest. The abrupt shift is driven by a weather front advancing from the south, gradually pushing cloud and rain northeastward.

What begins as light drizzle could escalate into heavier bursts as the day progresses, transforming a mild spring day into a soggy spectacle. This weather upheaval signals the end of Ireland’s recent sunny streak, with cooler, more unsettled conditions looming for the upcoming bank holiday weekend. The recent highs near 20°C may soon give way to cloudy skies, scattered showers, and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

For those fortunate enough to avoid the rain today, there’s a fleeting opportunity to bask in the sunshine before the skies darken. Whether grabbing an umbrella or donning sunglasses, Ireland’s weather has once again delivered a headline-worthy twist. The forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend remains mixed, with rain and showers dominating. Friday night will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, while more persistent rain will move into western areas by morning.

Low temperatures will dip to 7 to 11 degrees, with patches of mist and fog forming under light southerly breezes. Saturday will bring mostly cloudy conditions with widespread showers, though some bright spells may emerge. Heavy downpours and the possibility of thunder are expected, with highs of 12 to 15 degrees in light southeasterly winds. Saturday night will start with lingering showers before turning drier in the north, with clear spells developing.

Low temperatures will hover between 7 to 11 degrees, accompanied by mist and fog. Sunday is likely to be another cloudy day, with widespread showers—some heavy and potentially thundery—across the country. Highs will reach 12 to 15 degrees under light northeasterly breezes. Bank Holiday Monday will see mostly cloudy skies with patchy light rain and drizzle, with temperatures ranging from 10 to 14 degrees in light to moderate northerly winds.

The outlook for Tuesday remains uncertain, though a cloudy but mainly dry day is currently indicated. For more exclusive stories and must-read content, consider making the Irish Mirror your preferred source on Google





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