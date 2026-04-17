Ireland's Week Ahead: Literary Festivals, Musical Icons, and Artistic Explorations

This week's guide to Ireland features the Cúirt International Festival of Literature in Galway, performances by music legends Tori Amos and Norma Winstone, emerging artist Skye Newman, an exploration of folk horror, the Taylor Wessing Irish Photo Prize exhibition, and the Cork World Book Festival. Events also include a tribute to anti-nuclear festivals and a dramatic depiction of Beatlemania in 1960s Ireland.

The upcoming week in Ireland is brimming with cultural highlights, offering a diverse range of events for every taste. The Cúirt International Festival of Literature in Galway continues to captivate audiences with a series of compelling conversations and lectures. On Tuesday, April 21st, Mick Lalley Theatre hosts Edel Coffey at 7pm (€16/€14).

The following day, Wednesday, April 22nd, the Town Hall Theatre welcomes Alan Davies at 5:30pm (€22/€20), followed by Ardal O’Hanlon on Thursday, April 23rd, also at 5:30pm (€22/€20). The literary festivities continue on Friday, April 24th, with a conversation between Adania Shibli and Anne Enright at 5:30pm (€16/€14), and a special appearance by renowned filmmaker Neil Jordan at 8:30pm (€22/€20). The festival concludes on Saturday, April 25th, with the Cúirt Lecture at 1pm (€16/€14), featuring poet Sarah Clancy discussing her journey with the Global Sumud Flotilla. Beyond the literary scene, music enthusiasts have much to anticipate. American singer-songwriter Tori Amos, known for her introspective and powerful songs addressing complex social issues like sexual assault, misogyny, homophobia, and female empowerment, is embarking on an Irish tour. Her shows are tied to the release of her forthcoming album, In Times of Dragons, which she describes as a reflection on the current precarious state of democracy. Audiences can expect an electrifying performance from Amos, a celebrated artist whose debut album Little Earthquakes marked her artistic breakthrough in 1992. Adding to the musical landscape is rising London neosoul singer Skye Newman. In the past two years, Newman has garnered significant attention for her raw and vulnerable songs, including Hairdresser, FU & UF, My Addiction, Smoke Rings, and Family Matters, all featured on her acclaimed mini-album SE9 Part 1. She transforms difficult life experiences, which she has candidly described as carnage and trauma, into deeply personal musical dispatches. For those fortunate enough to secure tickets, Newman's performance in an intimate theatre setting offers a chance to witness a star on the cusp of widespread recognition. Adding a touch of sophisticated jazz, London jazz singer and lyricist Norma Winstone, whose career spans over six decades and is celebrated for her improvisational vocal prowess, will be performing. She will be joined by Derry guitarist Tommy Halferty, a musician who began his career in the 1980s and has collaborated with esteemed artists such as John Abercrombie and Stéphane Grapelli. Winstone and Halferty first connected in the early 1990s while teaching at Newpark music school in Dublin. Halferty has since become Winstone's regular guitarist whenever she performs in Ireland. For this rare concert, they will be accompanied by the talented bass player Derek Whyte, promising an evening of exceptional musicianship. The theme of the uncanny and the unsettling will be explored in a special presentation by Prof Robert Edgar, author of The Routledge Companion to Folk Horror. Delving into the history of folk horror, from its 18th and 19th-century literary roots to its cinematic manifestations in films like Witchfinder General and The Wicker Man, and more recent Irish contributions such as Fréwaka, Edgar will discuss the term's rise in popularity, the way landscapes become imbued with a sense of unease, and the enduring power of folkloric tales to disturb and fascinate. For lovers of visual arts, the Taylor Wessing Irish Photo Prize exhibition celebrates contemporary Irish photography. Over 30 photographers, spanning various career stages, were selected from more than 1,300 entries submitted nationwide on the theme of community. Notable shortlisted photographers include Niamh Barry, Conor Horgan, Xuying Li, Jeanette Lowe, Yvette Monahan, Salem Anowe Chukwuezi, and Clodagh O’Leary. The winners will be revealed on the opening night, with a €10,000 first prize and two €2,500 runner-up awards. An intriguing touring exhibition, conceived by Limerick art gallery Ormston House and inspired by an early David Bowie song, pays homage to the Carnsore Point anti-nuclear festivals of 1978-81. The exhibition features works by artists Orla Barry, Brian Duggan, and Cóilín O’Connell, alongside photographer Derek Speirs, and incorporates original archival materials from the Irish Anti-Nuclear Movement. This exhibition is scheduled to travel to Wexford Arts Centre from August 8th to September 30th. The Cork World Book Festival, a well-established event since 2005, continues to attract a growing audience with its program of books, writers, workshops, interviews, and launches. The festival opens with a free event at the City Library at 7pm, featuring a conversation between writer Danielle McLaughlin and artist and teacher Siobhán Rea. Other highlights include Roddy Doyle in conversation with Paul McVeigh on Saturday, April 25th, at Triskel Arts Centre (2pm, €15), and Katriona O’Sullivan in conversation with Deirdre O’Shaughnessy on Sunday, April 26th, at St Luke’s (2:30pm, €15). Finally, a fictionalized account of a real historical event, focusing on the buoyancy of teenage happiness in 1960s Catholic Ireland during The Beatles’ only performance in the country, will be presented. The narrative follows cousins Mary and Brigid as they experience the phenomenon of Beatlemania in Dublin. Laura Brady has penned the script, with Emma Finnegan directing this evocative piece. This diverse array of events underscores Ireland's vibrant cultural calendar, offering something for everyone from literature and music aficionados to art lovers and those interested in historical and social commentary





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