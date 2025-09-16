Ireland's Women Bow Out of World Cup After Hard-Fought Quarter-final Loss to France

Ireland's women's rugby team put on a valiant effort in their World Cup quarter-final against France, but ultimately fell short in a heart-wrenching defeat. Despite moments of brilliance and progress, the team acknowledges areas for improvement as they look towards future tournaments.

Ireland's women's rugby team narrowly lost their World Cup quarter-final match against France in a heartbreaking defeat. Despite showing significant progress over the past two years, Ireland fell short of their goal of challenging consistently at the top level. Although they competed fiercely against France and secured victories against Spain and Japan, a decisive scoreline against New Zealand highlighted the gap in class between them and the top teams.

The team, with a young core, demonstrated resilience and skill throughout the tournament, but the alleged bite incident on Aoife Wafer by France's Axelle Berthoumieu, which was not reviewed by the match officials, cast a shadow over the match. Ireland's head coach, Scott Bemand, expressed confidence in the team's ability to grow and improve, emphasizing the commitment and talent within the squad.Captain Sam Monaghan echoed Bemand's sentiments, highlighting the team's relative inexperience and their determination to rebuild and strive for greater success. The 2029 World Cup in Australia presents a tangible target for this young team, with key players like Dannah O'Brien, Aoife Dalton, and Aoife Wafer expected to lead the charge. Ireland's focus now shifts towards the 2026 Six Nations Championship, with an exciting milestone of hosting Scotland at the Aviva Stadium for their first standalone championship game. The team's success will depend on balancing their tactical acumen with the explosiveness of their outside backs, while also bolstering their forward pack to compete at the highest level. The aspirations of young Irish rugby players are undoubtedly fueled by this team's performances. Ireland's women's rugby team may have fallen short of their World Cup aspirations this time around, but their journey, marked by tenacity, growth, and inspiring performances, has set the stage for a brighter future





