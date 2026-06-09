Ireland's Women's Football Team Sets Sights on World Cup Play-Offs After France Defeat

Ireland's women's national team will pursue World Cup qualification through the UEFA play-offs following a narrow loss to France. Manager Vera Pauw praised her players' resilience as they prepare for a two-round play-off challenge starting in October, with home advantage in second legs if seeded successfully.

Ireland's women's national football team will pursue World Cup qualification via the play-off route after a 1-0 defeat to France in their final UEFA Group A2 match last night.

The loss, sealed by Melvine Malard's spectacular overhead kick just before halftime in Grenoble, meant France clinched the group and advanced automatically to the finals, while Ireland finished second. The Irish team, managed by Vera Pauw, demonstrated significant progress by pushing France to the final night of the campaign, having previously lost to both France and the Netherlands in the opening matches.

Pauw expressed pride in her players' resilience and laid-back approach under pressure, noting that despite the disappointment, reaching this stage was an achievement. Ireland will now enter the UEFA play-offs, facing a League C opponent in the first of two two-legged rounds starting in October. They are seeded for both potential semi-final and final rounds, ensuring home advantage for the second legs if they progress.

The draw has placed teams like Romania, Greece, Kosovo, Hungary, Croatia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Bosnia & Herzegovina on the opposite side of the bracket from Ireland, shaping a challenging but navigable path. Pauw emphasized the team's ambition to reach the World Cup, highlighting their growth and the importance of continuous improvement. She reflected on how far they've come, from early tournament struggles to nearly overtaking France, and indicated the squad's readiness to prepare intensively for the upcoming play-offs.

The narrative underscores a story of development and determination for Irish football, setting the stage for a crucial qualifying campaign ahead





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Ireland Women's Football UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Vera Pauw Play-Offs France Melvine Malard UEFA Group A2

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