Ireland's World Cup Exit, Mexico's 1986 Earthquake Ordeal, and 2026 Co-host Prospects

A podcast episode covering Ireland's playoff loss to Czechia, missing a symbolic match at Estadio Azteca; analysis of Mexico and Canada's 2026 World Cup chances; and a historical look at how the 1985 Mexico City earthquakes threatened the 1986 World Cup and reshaped the nation.

In this episode, the discussion begins with the Republic of Ireland 's disappointing loss to Czechia in their World Cup playoff, which not only ended their hopes for the 2026 tournament but also meant they missed the chance to play against tournament co-hosts Mexico at the legendary Estadio Azteca .

The date of such a potential match would have been almost 40 years to the day since Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' goal at that very stadium, a moment that forever cemented the Azteca's place in football lore. Hosts Paul, Kevin, and Malachy shift focus to the upcoming World Cup co-hosts, Mexico and Canada, analyzing their prospects. For Mexico, the central question is whether they can top their group to maintain home advantage throughout the later stages.

For Canada, the aim is to secure their first ever point at a World Cup finals, a milestone that would symbolize their growing soccer prowess. To add historical depth, the hosts interview Andrew Downie, a Reuters foreign correspondent based in Brazil and the author of several acclaimed sports books, including 'Doctor Socrates.

' Downie explains how the devastating 1985 earthquakes in Mexico City nearly cost the country its hosting rights for the 1986 World Cup. He details the remarkable efforts that allowed the tournament to proceed, and he explores the lasting social and political repercussions of the disaster on Mexican society, showing how a sporting event can intersect with national trauma and resilience.

The conversation weaves together recent sporting disappointment with historical context, painting a picture of how football, politics, and tragic events are deeply intertwined in the narratives of World Cup hosts





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