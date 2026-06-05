Ireland's World Cup Qualifier Hopes Rested on Netherlands Clash

Ireland's women's football team faces a must-win match against the Netherlands to keep alive their dreams of automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup. Despite a slow start, back-to-back wins over Poland have given them a fighting chance, but they must now overcome two of the world's best teams. Missing key player Denise O'Sullivan, captain Katie McCabe leads a determined side aware that a loss would send them to the playoffs, where a higher group finish could smooth their path.

Carla Ward 's team would move closer to automatic qualification for next year's tournament with victory at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Ireland failed to register a point in their first two games of this campaign, but after back-to-back victories over Poland, they are in with an outside chance of picking up one of only four automatic slots for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

To do so, they would need to beat the Netherlands and France, two of the best teams in the world, so it is a tall order, especially after losing to both teams earlier in the group. Ireland are also missing home favourite Denise O'Sullivan to take on the Dutch. But Ireland's belief will never be lacking, led by Katie McCabe, and they should give it a good rattle.

If they fail to win tonight, then the playoffs beckon, unless other results go their way. That would still represent a good achievement and the higher you finish in the group should lead to an easier playoff path





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Ireland Women's Football 2027 World Cup Qualification Netherlands Vs Ireland Katie Mccabe Carla Ward

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