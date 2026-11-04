Ireland Services Inflation Hits Three Year High Amid Rising Energy Costs

Ireland's services sector inflation reached a three-year peak in October driven by energy costs. Explore the economic impact, property market shifts, and hydrogen energy developments.

Ireland's services sector recorded its highest inflation rate in three years during October, triggered primarily by escalating energy expenses that compelled service providers to raise their prices. The latest Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released by Allied Irish Banks (AIB) confirms this trend while simultaneously indicating a sustained expansion in overall business activity across the diverse industry landscape.

Services Sector Inflation Peaks

The AIB PMI report highlights that the price increases are affecting a broad spectrum of service industries, ranging from hospitality establishments like hotels to personal care services such as hairdressers and essential telecommunications providers. This data point underscores the immediate pressure on consumer-facing businesses as they navigate the complex interplay between operational costs and pricing strategies in the current economic climate.

Also read Irish inflation hits three-year high of 4 per cent as energy prices surge

Roebuck Foods Capital Raise

London-listed Irish company Roebuck Foods is actively seeking to raise €10 million to facilitate its strategic acquisition of two specialized firms dedicated to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Formerly associated with the cold storage group Norish, Roebuck already holds shares in Glasport and a connected entity named Rumen Tech, both of which produce technologies designed to cut emissions from farm waste.

The financial capital sought through this raising process will be utilized to purchase majority holdings in both Glasport and Rumen Tech, marking a significant consolidation of assets within the agricultural technology and environmental sustainability sectors. This move positions Roebuck Foods as a central player in the emerging green technology market focused on agricultural efficiency and emission reduction.

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Hydrogen Valley Infrastructure Plans

Professor Rory Monaghan, who serves as the lead coordinator for Sh2mrock, an EU initiative valued at €54 million aimed at establishing Ireland's first Hydrogen Valley in Galway, recently outlined the potential for hydrogen to power the nation's expanding data centre sector. He emphasized that this renewable energy source could significantly ease the mounting pressure on the national electricity grid as digital infrastructure demands continue to grow.

The upcoming H2 Summit 2026, scheduled to take place in Cork later this month, will serve as a key platform where experts will detail the substantial potential of hydrogen technology for both Ireland and Europe. The summit aims to educate stakeholders on how hydrogen integration can support sustainable industrial growth and energy security in the coming decades.

Property Market Transactions

In the commercial real estate sector, a large land bank located at Abbotstown Business Park in north Dublin has returned to the market with a substantially higher price tag of €30 million, handled by joint agents Savills and CBRE. This 27.75-hectare holding was previously acquired in 2013 by Robert Pino Harris for less than €6 million and subsequently sold to international investors for over €13 million in 2021, reflecting significant value appreciation.

Additionally, Cork-based property investor Clopen Capital is soliciting expressions of interest for a major senior living and healthcare scheme at Loughlinstown in south Co Dublin. The project, situated on a 4.9-acre site adjoining St Laurence College, has received full planning permission from An Coimisiún Pleanála in September and carries an estimated gross development value of €115 million.

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Economic Commentary and Outlook

Commentary on national security and investment priorities continues to evolve, with recent arguments suggesting that investing €14 billion into domestic air and sea drone capabilities might better serve Ireland's security interests compared to purchasing new tanks. Meanwhile, broader economic observations note that female managers only began to outnumber secretaries in common US roles in the 2020s, highlighting slow progress in workplace gender dynamics despite late nineteenth-century aspirations for women in shorthand and typing professions.