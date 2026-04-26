Ireland Set for Continued Sunshine Before Return to Showers

Enjoy the dry spell while it lasts! Ireland is expected to experience continued settled weather into next week, with temperatures reaching the high teens, before a return to more typical cloudy and rainy conditions. Met Éireann forecasts showers and cloud towards the end of next week.

The current week has been exceptionally pleasant with abundant sunshine and dry conditions, a welcome change that has been enjoyed across the country. Fortunately, this settled weather pattern is expected to continue into the beginning of next week, offering further opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities.

However, meteorologists are forecasting a shift in the weather, with a return to more typical Irish conditions – overcast skies and periods of rainfall – anticipated before long. While the initial part of next week promises continued mild temperatures and dry spells, a degree of uncertainty creeps into the forecast towards the latter half of the week. Met Éireann, the Irish Meteorological Service, currently predicts the arrival of showers and increased cloud cover as the week progresses.

In their detailed overview of the coming days, Met Éireann stated that the settled conditions will persist until later in the week, with daytime temperatures generally ranging from the mid-teens to the high-teens Celsius. Today, while a few light showers are possible, the overall outlook is for a dry day characterized by a blend of cloud and sunshine. Temperatures are expected to reach between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius, accompanied by light westerly or northwesterly, or variable winds.

Tonight, isolated showers are more likely, particularly in the northern and western regions, but the majority of areas should remain dry with a mix of cloud and clear intervals. The potential for patches of mist and fog exists, so caution is advised for those travelling during the night. Overnight temperatures will dip to between 3 and 8 degrees Celsius in light northerly winds. Tomorrow will begin brightly, but a gradual increase in cloudiness is expected from the west.

While the chance of a few isolated light showers remains, sunshine should become more prevalent throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Maximum temperatures will be around 13 to 17 degrees Celsius, with light northerly winds. The remainder of the week will see a continuation of largely favorable conditions. Wednesday is forecast to be a largely fine and dry day with sunny spells interspersed with scattered cloud.

Temperatures will climb to between 13 and 18 degrees Celsius, with the warmest conditions expected in the west due to a light to moderate easterly wind. The night will be dry with extensive clear spells and light easterly winds, and lowest temperatures ranging from 4 to 7 degrees Celsius. Thursday will start with dry and sunny conditions for much of the day, but cloud will begin to build in southern areas later, potentially bringing showers towards nightfall.

Highest temperatures will again be between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius, warmest in the west, with a moderate easterly wind continuing. Looking ahead to Friday, there is some uncertainty in the forecast, but current indications suggest the possibility of clouds and showery rain spreading northwards across the country throughout the day. Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 12 and 16 degrees Celsius, with a moderate east to southeast wind.

Overall, while the immediate future looks promising, it's important to stay updated with the latest forecasts from Met Éireann as the weather situation evolves





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Ireland Weather Forecast Met Éireann Sunshine Showers Temperature Cloud Dry Spell

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