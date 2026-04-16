Ireland Set for Extended Spell of Dry and Sunny Weather After Recent Deluge

After a prolonged period of heavy rain and damp conditions, Ireland is poised for a significant shift in weather patterns. A strong area of high pressure is expected to dominate, ushering in a prolonged spell of dry and sunny conditions across the country for the upcoming weekend and into the following week. While temperatures will remain seasonable, the absence of significant rainfall and the presence of ample sunshine offer a welcome respite for residents.

The persistent and often miserable rainy spell that has plagued Ireland for recent days is finally anticipated to recede, with the nation set to experience a prolonged period of dry and sunny weather. The past few days have been characterized by significant rainfall, with some areas recording as much as 40mm of precipitation on Wednesday alone, as much of the country endured heavy showers and generally dull, damp conditions.

Fortunately, a dramatic transformation in the weather is on the horizon for the approaching weekend, as a substantial band of high pressure moves in, promising dry and sunny intervals for the foreseeable future. Irish weather expert Alan O'Reilly, who manages the widely followed @CarlowWeather account on X, delivered a much-welcomed update to his followers on Wednesday evening. He revealed that the weather is transitioning towards a more settled pattern as high pressure builds over the weekend.

O'Reilly indicated that while daytime temperatures will likely remain around the seasonal average, the country can look forward to a significant reprieve from the rain, with abundant sunshine expected. He specifically highlighted that Thursday morning would offer the best of the sunshine, with a forecast for some good sunny spells. However, he cautioned that cloud cover would gradually increase from the south later in the day, potentially bringing some rain, particularly towards the evening.

For Friday, O'Reilly anticipates a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Looking ahead to Saturday and Sunday, the outlook is significantly more positive, with both days currently forecast to be very good. O'Reilly elaborated on the weekend forecast, noting that while isolated showers may still occur, the dominant feature will be a considerable amount of good sunshine. He also mentioned that wind speeds would generally be low, especially on Sunday, with Saturday being slightly breezier.

While acknowledging that temperatures would not be exceptionally high, he characterized the weekend as generally pleasant. The broader meteorological picture, as indicated by O'Reilly, shows high pressure establishing itself over Ireland for the weekend and extending into the following week. He did note a slight uncertainty regarding Wednesday of next week, with a possibility of a small spell of showers approaching Ireland. However, the prevailing forecast for the majority of next week suggests it will be predominantly dry or mainly dry. This improved outlook for both the weekend and the upcoming week was presented as the primary good news.

Further detailing the upcoming conditions, O'Reilly explained that the positioning of the high pressure system means exceptionally warm weather is unlikely. Nevertheless, good sunny spells are expected, though not necessarily continuous clear blue skies every day. Cloud cover is likely to increase, particularly in the afternoons and evenings, especially over the weekend. Despite this, a good amount of sunshine is anticipated next week. However, he cautioned that temperatures might struggle to rise significantly above average due to the proximity of cooler air masses near Ireland.

Depending on the precise position of the high pressure and the extent to which cooler air influences the region, the forecast for next week indicates a potentially long, dry, and settled spell. O'Reilly expressed hope that this favorable weather pattern will persist, encouraging people to enjoy the weekend and the early part of the following week. Met Éireann, Ireland's national meteorological service, shares a broadly similar outlook to O'Reilly's predictions.

The service forecasts that conditions will become more settled over the weekend as high pressure builds. Looking towards next week, Met Éireann anticipates that high pressure will remain in proximity, contributing to generally settled conditions under an easterly airflow. Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 16°C on Monday, underscoring the expected continuation of dry and stable weather. This widespread agreement between forecasters provides a strong indication that a significant and welcome change from the recent wet spell is indeed on its way.





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