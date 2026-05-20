Ireland Set for Its Warmest Weather This Year So Far, With Temperatures Expected to Reach 20s and High Pressure Bringing Sunshine

Met Eireann promises temperatures to climb into the 20s and wall to wall sunshine as Ireland finally gets a taste of summer.

Ireland is set for its warmest weather of 2026 so far, with Met Eireann promising temperatures to climb into the 20s as high pressure brings wall to wall sunshine.

After weeks of grey skies, rain, and chilly temperatures, Ireland is finally about to get a proper taste of summer - and some counties could soon be basking in the warmth. The confirmed tomorrow will mark the start of the warm up, with patchy rain and drizzle before brighter spells develop later in the day. Temperatures are expected to reach 19C, with the warmest conditions across the midlands, east, and north.

Things improve further on Friday, with highs of up to 20C expected as sunny spells become more widespread during the afternoon. By Saturday, most of Ireland is forecast to enjoy warm sunshine and largely dry conditions, with temperatures climbing to 21C in many areas. Some models indicate temperatures could surge into the mid to high 20s by Monday, with a possible 29C set in Kerry in 1997.

Although still too early to know whether Ireland will officially experience a heatwave, the improving weather may stick around for a while





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Warmest Weather Ireland Met Eireann Sunshine High Pressure Rain Chilly Temperatures Grey Skies Grey Skies Temperature Records Heat Summer

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