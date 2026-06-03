Ireland Set to Miss 2030 Carbon Target, Faces Billions in EU Fines

Minister for Climate Darragh O'Brien admits Ireland will not achieve its legally-binding target of halving carbon emissions by 2030, potentially costing the state between €8bn and €26bn in EU fines or compliance payments. He blames planning delays for renewable energy projects and announces new EV grants.

Ireland will not hit its target of halving carbon emissions by 2030, according to Minister for Climate Darragh O'Brien, who accepted the State faces the prospect of being fined billions by the EU as a consequence.

During an interview on The Irish Times Inside Politics podcast, O'Brien acknowledged there was no hope of hitting the legally-binding target. He said that in a best-case scenario, Ireland could achieve a carbon emissions reduction of 25 per cent by 2030, well shy of the 50 per cent binding target.

On the possibility of fines or compliance payments which could create an obligation for Ireland to purchase credits from countries that have achieved their targets, O'Brien said there is certainly a risk that that could happen. However, he said he would be negotiating with the commission with a view to avoiding any related costs for Ireland. He argued it would be better to invest in renewables than to spend billions on fines.

Asked if he thought he would be able to squirm out of it, the Minister said he does not want to think about squirming out of it, adding that it is actually showing they are literally investing on behalf of people. The Minister said planning issues were largely to blame for delays to offshore wind projects, which are not expected to come on stream until after 2030.

He said he would ask people who are thinking about objecting to wind-energy projects by taking judicial review proceedings against them to look at the bigger picture. O'Brien also discussed a new scheme allowing people to trade in old petrol and diesel cars for new electric vehicles, which was announced on Wednesday and will probably be extended if it proves popular.

He noted that extending the scheme would not be reliant on budget negotiations and could be facilitated by his department through its existing funds. The Minister said he thinks they will be able to decide it themselves, and what he is trying to do is to deploy more grants with the funds that they have without looking for more money.

He added that he is not actually looking for more money, but rather trying to manage the resources they have in a more targeted way. O'Brien would not be drawn on the possibility of a Fianna Fáil leadership run when Micheál Martin steps down. He insisted there is no vacancy and that he hopes the Taoiseach will lead the party into the next general election.

Few in the party expect Martin to lead the party into an election in 2029, and O'Brien did not deny having an interest in the position should a leadership election ensue next year. He stated that his job is to work as hard as he can across the two departments he has, the Department of Transport and the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment, and also for the people in his own constituency.

He said that is all he is focused on, and if things happen in the future, you assess it at that stage, but he does not deal in hypotheticals. The admission by O'Brien marks a significant departure from previous government assurances and underscores the challenge Ireland faces in meeting its climate commitments. The potential fines, estimated between €8bn and €26bn, represent a substantial fiscal burden.

Environmental groups have criticized the government's slow progress on renewable energy and emissions reduction, urging more aggressive policies. The focus now shifts to whether Ireland can accelerate investment in green technologies and streamline planning processes to avoid further penalties.

Meanwhile, the political landscape remains uncertain with speculation about future leadership, but O'Brien's immediate focus is on climate action and transportation policy





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ireland Carbon Emissions EU Fines Darragh O'brien Climate Target

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Kill quickly and cleanly’: How culling can help manage Ireland’s rising deer populationReintroducing wolves and promoting venison are among other suggested ways of achieving deer prudence

Read more »

Ireland Women's Footballer Megan Connolly Reflects on Serie A ExperienceIreland women's footballer Megan Connolly has spoken about her experience playing in Serie A with Lazio, citing the benefits of the high-intensity training sessions and the opportunity to play week-in, week-out. Connolly, who is set to return to her hometown of Cork, has started all four of Ireland's World Cup qualifiers so far and is hoping to help the team secure automatic qualification.

Read more »

Ireland international set for move as early €1.2million bid is rejectedScottish Premiership side Dundee United have turned down a bid for newly-capped Will Ferry from an unnamed club.

Read more »

Aoibheann Clancy: Ireland Cap and League of Ireland Star Weighs Move Abroad After Completing EducationAoibheann Clancy, a 22-year-old Irish women's footballer with one senior cap, has prioritized education over moving abroad, recently submitting her thesis at UCD. Now that her degree is complete, she is open to a transfer abroad while currently focused on helping Shelbourne and Ireland in World Cup qualifiers.

Read more »