Ireland Skipping on UK's Wintry Weather as 30 Hours of Continuous Showers Forecast

As the UK braces for a wave of wintry weather, Ireland seems to be passing the chill. Maps show an unseasonal chill settling across swathes of Britain, with 30 hours of continuous wintry showers predicted for 13 counties.

Ireland looks like it's got 'snow chance' of the wintry weather which is threatening to hit the UK this week as maps show an unseasonal chill settling across swathes of Britain.

Weather charts are forecasting 30 hours of continuous wintry showers for Britain, with 13 counties affected by the freezing influx. WXCharts indicates the initial bands of snow will arrive at 3pm on Tuesday (May 12), persisting until 9pm on Wednesday (May 13). But the maps, below, show that by-and-large we'll be missing out on the worst of the snowfall.

The Met Éireann forecast for the week ahead says that the weather here will be 'changeable and a little more unsettled from midweek with a mix of sunshine and blustery showers'. Temperatures will, however, be 'cool for this time of year'. Across the Irish Sea, by midday on Wednesday, the maps reveal snow moving into parts of Yorkshire and County Durham - including Harrogate and Darlington - while Newcastle and Durham are also expected to experience flurries.

Scotland, from Ayr through to central and northern regions, is likewise predicted to witness widespread snow during the same timeframe. Snow is anticipated to reach northwest Scotland at approximately 6pm on Tuesday, according to WXCharts maps. Further south, parts of northern England - including Blackpool, Preston and Blackburn - are predicted to see rainfall rather than snow.

Accompanying this snowfall, temperatures are also predicted to drop to near-freezing across substantial areas of Scotland at around 6am on Wednesday, with lows of between 3C and 7C throughout most of England, reports the Express . The Met Office's forecast from Tuesday to Thursday reads: 'Rain moving southeastwards on Tuesday. This followed on Wednesday and Thursday by sunshine and showers, heavy and thundery at times. Rather cool and often breezy.

Further overnight frosts.

' Netweather.tv meteorologist Nick Finnis wrote in his latest weather blog: 'Later in the week, air will have originated from within the arctic circle, so it will feel distinctly chilly, particularly out of the sun, while snow is a possibility for Scottish mountains. 'There will be showers most days in the cool northerly or northwesterly flow, turning heavier from mid-week, when arctic air arrives, while at night there will be a risk of widespread frost as skies clear - particularly later in the week.

'Another weakening cold front will move southeast across the UK on Tuesday, reaching the southeast early evening, just a band of cloud with some patchy rain not amounting to much for most, very little rain when it reaches the southeast. ' Want to see more of the stories you love from the Irish Mirror? Making us your preferred source on Google means you’ll get more of our exclusives... To add Irish Mirror as a preferred source, simply click here .





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