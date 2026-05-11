Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia have declined to send competitors to the 70th iteration of the Eurovision Song Contest in protest at Israel's war in Gaza. RTÉ will air an episode of the comedy Father Ted in place of the final.

Ireland , Spain and Slovenia decline to send competitors to 70th iteration of competition in protest at Israel ’s war in GazaRTÉ will show an episode of the comedy Father Ted in place of the final of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest .

On Saturday night, RTÉ2 will air the sitcom’s Eurovision-themed episode A Song For Europe, where priests Ted and Dougal perform My Lovely Horse, as part of its boycott of the contest over Israel’s participation. Ireland, Spain and Slovenia have not sent competitors to the 70th iteration of the competition in protest at Israel’s war in Gaza and will not broadcast the final.

One phrase has always annoyed me: “Remember there’s always someone worse off than you”Irish sisters in Miami: Weight-loss drugs have changed our plastic surgery business The Hamas-run health ministry estimates that 72,300 Palestinians have been killed during Israel’s war in Gaza following the Hamas attack on October 7th, 2023. The boycott came about after members attended a European Broadcasting Union (EBU) general assembly in Geneva to vote on changes, which included new rules to deter countries from organizing campaigns for their acts following concerns around the number of public votes Israel received in 2025.

Israeli singer Yuval Raphael received the largest number of votes from the public last May, ultimately finishing as runner-up after the jury votes were taken into account. After the 2025 competition, RTÉ requested a breakdown in voting numbers from the EBU while Spain’s public broadcaster, Radio Television Espanola (RTVE), called for a “complete review” of the voting system to avoid “external interference”.

The Slovenian broadcaster will air a series of documentaries on the Middle East under the theme Voices of Palestine to replace Eurovision programming. Ireland has won the Eurovision Song Contest seven times – a joint record with Sweden – with Eimear Quinn in 1996, the last Irish winner with her song The Voice.

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IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ireland Spain Slovenia Eurovision Song Contest Israel War In Gaza Boycott Father Ted A Song For Europe Priests Ted And Dougal My Lovely Horse EBU Yuval Raphael Public Votes Voting System Middle East Voices Of Palestine Ireland Has Won The Eurovision Song Contest Se Paula Was “Disappointed With Ireland’S Premier Couple Ordered To Pay Damages After “Appalling Keir Starmer Under Pressure As 70 Mps Call For “To Hell Or Barbados”: Prime Minister Mottley

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