Carla Ward confirms Republic of Ireland squad for December 1st World Cup qualifier against Poland. Denise O'Sullivan fit and Saoirse Noonan returns for crucial two-leg tie.

Republic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward has confirmed her full squad for the upcoming Women's World Cup qualifying play-off against Poland, dispelling concerns regarding key player fitness. The decision to include midfielder Denise O'Sullivan comes after the Gotham FC player was substituted at halftime during a National Women's Soccer League match on Sunday. Ward stated she has no reservations about O'Sullivan's readiness for the high-stakes international fixture, emphasizing that the squad selection contains no surprises.

Squad Selection and Injury Updates

The roster features the return of Watford striker Saoirse Noonan, who had missed the previous international window due to an ankle injury. Her inclusion adds significant attacking depth to the team as they prepare for the dual-leg confrontation. However, Crystal Palace midfielder Jess Ziu remains unavailable for selection due to a continuing shin problem that has kept her out of action. Despite this absence, Ward has retained Crystal Palace midfielder Shanade Hopcroft in the squad. Hopcroft is included after making her senior debut for Ireland during the match against Kazakhstan last month, bringing fresh experience to the midfield unit.

Also read Ward set to name Ireland squad for World Cup play-off final as Poland show hand

Match Schedule and Venue Details

The play-off series will kick off with the first leg in Gdansk, Poland, on Tuesday, December 1st. The Republic of Ireland will then host the decisive return leg at the Aviva Stadium the following Saturday, December 5th. These two matches will determine which team advances to the FIFA Women's World Cup finals in Brazil next summer. The tight scheduling requires immediate physical and tactical preparation from both national teams, with Ireland facing the challenge of traveling abroad for the initial fixture before returning home for the second encounter.

Poland Squad Composition and Leadership

Poland released their own squad list on Tuesday, revealing a team heavily reliant on players based outside of their domestic league. Only two of the selected players compete in Poland, while the rest of the squad is dispersed across eight different countries throughout Europe. The Polish side is led by captain Ewa Pajor, a prolific striker for Barcelona. Pajor's presence in the lineup underscores Poland's intent to leverage their experienced, internationally distributed talent pool to challenge for a spot in the global tournament.

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Historical Context and Previous Encounters

The two nations have a recent history of competitive encounters, having faced each other twice earlier this year during the qualifying group stage. Ireland secured a 3-2 victory in the away match in April and followed it up with a 1-0 home win. These results established a positive momentum for the Republic of Ireland as they enter these play-off rounds. The upcoming fixtures serve as a direct continuation of that competitive narrative, with both teams seeking to close out their campaign with a triumph in the decisive two-leg tie.

Full Squad Roster Breakdown

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper options include Courtney Brosnan from Everton, Grace Moloney from Southampton, and Sophie Whitehouse from Charlton Athletic. The defensive line is anchored by Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Heather Payne (Leicester City), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton), Jessie Stapleton (Leicester City), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest), and Katie McCabe (Chelsea). In midfield, the team relies on Denise O'Sullivan (Gotham FC), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Aoibheann Clancy (Watford), Jamie Finn (Burnley), Lucy Quinn (Sheffield United), Tyler Toland (Burnley), and Shanade Hopcroft (Crystal Palace). The attacking options feature Kyra Carusa (HB Koge), Amber Barrett (Strasbourg), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Emily Murphy (Brighton), Leanne Kiernan (Newcastle United), and the returning Saoirse Noonan (Watford).