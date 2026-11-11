Gibson-Park Set to Start for Ireland Against Fiji as Farrell Manages Injuries

Jamison Gibson-Park is expected to return to Ireland's starting XV for Saturday's Nations Championship game against Fiji, while Dan Sheehan and Sean Jansen are ruled out through injury.

Jamison Gibson-Park is set to return to Ireland's starting XV for Saturday's Nations Championship game against Fiji at the Aviva Stadium, with head coach Andy Farrell likely to restore the scrum-half after he came off the bench in last weekend's win over Argentina.

Gibson-Park Set to Return at Scrum-Half

Craig Casey impressed as the starter at number nine against the Pumas, but Gibson-Park looks set to get his halfback partnership with Sam Prendergast up and running against the Fijians. Rónan Kelleher is expected to start at hooker after captain Dan Sheehan was ruled out of the Fiji fixture due to concussion. James Ryan is in contention to come into the second row after also being used off the bench against Argentina.

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Farrell looks likely to avoid making sweeping changes against the Fijians, who are ranked ninth in the world and were well beaten by France last weekend. Ireland are simultaneously keen to get maximum return from this meeting with Jake White's Fiji as they continue to jostle for top spot in the Northern Hemisphere table, so the expectation is that Ireland will name a side with a strong element of continuity from last weekend.

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The showdown with Rassie Erasmus' Springboks on 21 November looks like the most important game of the month, even with a play-off the following weekend in London, and Farrell may give his key men every chance to bring momentum into the visit of the South Africans to Dublin. There have been injuries for Ireland to nurse this week.

Injury Concerns in the Back Row

Openside flanker Josh van der Flier suffered an ankle injury after coming off the bench against Argentina, although he finished the game and the coaching camp holds strong belief he will be fit to play this weekend. Number eight Sean Jansen has been ruled out of the rest of this month's campaign with the knee injury he sustained last weekend, meaning there will be at least one change to the Irish back row.

The absence of Sean Jansen creates a specific void in the back row alongside Caelan Doris and Jack Conan, who are also sidelined. With no specialist number eight called into the current squad to fill this gap, Nick Timoney is expected to step up. Timoney may showcase his versatility by shifting from his usual openside flanker role to cover the number eight position, with van der Flier possibly included in the starting side if fit.

The IRFU said right wing Rob Baloucoune came off with cramp last weekend, while left wing Mack Hansen took a knock to the ankle but finished the game. Farrell may like to see Baloucoune and Hansen go again with Hugo Keenan in the back three that did such damage against Argentina. Tommy O'Brien would be favoured to come into the back three if Farrell does make a change.

Hansen and Ryan Baird Could Start Again

Hansen, Andrew Porter, and Ryan Baird all made their first Test appearances in nearly a year during last Friday's victory over Argentina, and given their relatively light workload at international level recently, there is a high probability they will start again against Fiji. Hansen demonstrated exceptional playmaking and decision-making skills against Argentina, notably executing a strike play that led to a floated pass for Hugo Keenan's first try.

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This performance highlighted Farrell's desire to provide structured launch plays while allowing players the freedom to improvise, and Hansen is well-suited to thrive in this environment. However, with Hugo Keenan approaching his 50th cap, Farrell may reserve the milestone celebration for the match against South Africa the following week, potentially moving Hansen to fullback where he scored a hat-trick against Australia last November.

Midfield Options Ahead of Fiji Clash

Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey were strong in midfield last time around, although Bundee Aki would love a chance to play against Fiji after being ruled out of the Argentina clash late on due to illness, with his bench slot going to Jamie Osborne, who is also a contender to feature again. Aki resumed full training on Tuesday and looks likely to feature against Fiji.

He competes with McCloskey for the inside centre spot, with Farrell favouring impactful centres on the bench. Jimmy O'Brien also offers a versatile option for the midfield. Sam Prendergast may retain his place at outside half despite Craig Casey's recent starts, as Farrell aims to manage player workloads before the World Cup. Ciarán Frawley would relish a chance at out-half after making a good start to life with Connacht.

Front Row and Captaincy Decisions

Tadhg Beirne seems likely to feature again and could captain Ireland in Sheehan's absence, while the frontline prop duo of Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong might benefit from another start as they get set for a huge scrum challenge against South Africa. This encounter marks the first of only eight competitive games remaining until the Rugby World Cup, leaving minimal time to further refine the style of play displayed against Argentina.

The short turnaround means coaches are cautious about over-exposing younger or returning players. Jamison Gibson-Park, who had limited action this season, may need more rugby time before facing the Springboks. The final squad list remains fluid as Farrell balances immediate results with long-term tournament preparation, with the match scheduled for an 8:10pm kick-off at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday.