Ireland Squad for Qatar Friendly and Canada Trip Unveiled, Including Alex Murphy, Callum O'Dowda, Joe Hodge

A 24-man panel has been selected for Ireland's upcoming matches against Qatar and Canada, including uncapped left-back Alex Murphy and League of Ireland players along with Joe Hodge. Striker options Melia and Tom Cannon are on standby.

The 24-man panel for the upcoming Qatar friendly and the game against Canada includes uncapped Newcastle United left-back Alex Murphy , along with four League of Ireland players.

Additionally, Ian O'Riordan discusses the rise of young star Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Sonia O'Sullivan reflects on her marathon world record pace. Joe Hodge, a former Ireland under-21 captain, is also called up. The team's striker options Melia and Tom Cannon are on standby, while Liverpool youth player Jake O'Brien and Middlesbrough midfielder Alex Gilbert are surprise call-ups





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Ireland Squad Qatar Friendly Canada Trip Alex Murphy League Of Ireland Players Joe Hodge

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