Ireland Squad Update: Collins and Cullen Expected to Return for Nations League Fixtures

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson prepares squad announcements for crucial Nations League matches against Austria and Kosovo, with key players set to return from injury.

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson is anticipated to recall central defender Nathan Collins and midfielder Josh Cullen for the upcoming final round of Nations League fixtures. The team faces a critical trip to Austria on Saturday, November 14th, followed by a home match against Kosovo at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, November 17th. Hallgrímsson is scheduled to announce the official squad list on Thursday morning, providing the squad with nearly two days to prepare for the travel to Vienna.

Key Player Injuries and Fitness Updates

Nathan Collins, the current Republic of Ireland captain, has been managed carefully by his club side Brentford under manager Keith Andrews. He has remained on the bench for the last three Premier League matches, although he featured for seventy-one minutes against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup on October 28th. After being sidelined with a calf strain since September, Hallgrímsson is expected to reintegrate Collins directly into the starting lineup against Austria.

Also read Ireland Drawn in Challenging Nations League Group with Spain, Norway and Switzerland

In the defensive line, Collins would likely partner with Dara O'Shea, who has stepped up as the stand-in captain in his absence. The selection for the third centre-back position remains an open competition among Liam Scales, Bosun Lawal, John Egan, Liam Kitching, Jimmy Dunne, and James Abankwah. The manager must balance recent club performances with international experience when making the final selection for the back three.

Midfield Competition and Tactical Approaches

Regarding midfield, Josh Cullen requires a more cautious reintroduction following a ten-month absence due to knee surgery. The Burnley captain has made only two appearances off the bench in the Championship since returning to action last week. While his return is expected, Hallgrímsson may limit his minutes initially to ensure his physical condition is adequate for the intensity of international football.

Advertisement

The second midfield slot presents a complex selection challenge for Hallgrímsson. Finn Azaz delivered an impressive performance in a deeper role during the match against Austria last month, which strengthens his claim for a recall. Consequently, the competition for this specific position appears to be narrowed down to Conor Coventry and Jayson Molumby. Additionally, Harvey Vale from QPR and Bosun Lawal remain in the frame for consideration based on their recent club form.

Attacking Options and Group Standings

Up front, Hallgrímsson possesses a wide array of attacking talents to choose from. Johnny Kenny of Preston North End suffered a hamstring injury during the match against Sheffield United on Tuesday, but his absence does not significantly deplete the options available. Troy Parrott has returned to the Real Betis lineup, having played against Malaga last Saturday. Adam Idah continues to demonstrate strong form while playing for Swansea City.

Other available strikers include Tom Cannon, who is playing regularly for Sheffield United, and Sinclair Armstrong, who scored a goal in Göztepe's victory over Fenerbahçe in the Turkish Süper Lig last weekend. Hallgrímsson previously deployed Jack Moylan, Idah, and Parrott as the attacking trio during the three Nations League games that followed the one-nil defeat to Kosovo on September 24th. The manager will likely stick to a familiar structure or introduce changes to disrupt the Austrian defense.

Euro 2028 Qualifying Implications

The outcome of these final Nations League games carries significant weight for the upcoming Euro 2028 qualifying draw. Ireland currently sits third in Group B3 with five points, level on points with Kosovo but trailing Austria due to the head-to-head record. Austria leads the group with eight points. The final standings within the Nations League will directly determine the seeding for the qualifying draw, which is scheduled to take place in Belfast on December 6th.

Republic of Ireland currently ranks 25th in the overall Nations League ranking, placing them in the third-seed bracket. Kosovo ranks 24th, holding the final position in the second seed. This seeding is crucial for avoiding top-tier nations in the initial qualifying stages. There is a specific provision for co-host nations; if more than two from the hosting quartet of England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland fail to qualify directly, UEFA will allocate two places to the highest-ranked unsuccessful hosts.

Advertisement

Under-21s and Retired Player Status

Beyond the senior squad, there are developments regarding younger players and veteran internationals. Hibernian pair Jamie McGrath and Owen Elding are competing for recall to the senior setup, although Elding may be redirected to the under-21 squad. The Republic of Ireland under-21s face Finland in a two-legged European Championship playoff. The first leg travels to Finland on November 13th, with the return leg hosted at Turner's Cross in Cork on November 17th, starting at 5:45 pm, two hours before the senior side plays Kosovo.

Additional under-21 eligible players include Rocco Vata and Evan Ferguson, although Ferguson's return from ankle surgery performed in March remains unconfirmed. Meanwhile, Jim Crawford is set to name his under-21 squad on Thursday. In goal, Gavin Bazunu has missed Bolton Wanderers' last two matches due to a thigh injury, meaning Josh Keeley or Mark Travers could be named as the third-choice goalkeeper behind Caoimhín Kelleher and Max O'Leary.

Regarding the future of established stars, Heimir Hallgrímsson expressed a desire to keep Séamus Coleman involved with the national team, even if the 38-year-old chooses to retire. Like Robbie Brady, Coleman has been without a club since leaving Everton in the summer. However, unlike Brady, Coleman is not actively seeking a short-term contract. Coleman stated he has not completely ruled out international duty, noting his enjoyment of time with his family while remaining open to rejoining the set if fit.

Robbie Brady recently revealed in a podcast that he trained with his former club Preston during the preseason. He also worked under the supervision of FAI coaches in Abbotstown to maintain his fitness levels until the January transfer window. This proactive approach ensures Brady remains a viable option for the national team should he secure a club placement. These individual fitness and contract developments underscore the complex landscape the management team must navigate ahead of the final Nations League matches.