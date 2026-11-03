Ireland Squad Update: Porter Baird Hansen Return for Argentina Clash

Ireland prepare to name their starting XV against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium with key players Andrew Porter Ryan Baird and Mack Hansen expected to return to the team.

Ireland rugby is set to announce its starting lineup for the highly anticipated international fixture against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium with significant personnel changes expected. Head coach Andy Farrell is poised to reintegrate three star performers who were absent from the recent Six Nations Championship and the three-match southern series of the Nations Championship.

The trio of Andrew Porter Ryan Baird and Mack Hansen are all favored to be restored to the starting XV for the match scheduled to kick off at 8pm on Friday. Their potential return marks a major boost for the squad as they prepare to face the Pumas in Dublin after a period of missing key talent due to injury.

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Key Players Return to Fitness

Andrew Porter Ryan Baird and Mack Hansen all missed both the Six Nations Championship and the three-match southern series of the Nations Championship due to various physical setbacks. Each player last played Test rugby in the concluding match of last year's Autumn Nations series which was a 24-13 loss to South Africa. During that demanding encounter Ireland incurred one 20-minute red card and four yellow cards highlighting the intensity of the contest.

Andrew Porter suffered from recurring calf problems that kept him sidelined for the recent windows. Ryan Baird endured a more severe physical blow having suffered two leg fractures that required extended recovery time. Mack Hansen battled repeated foot problems that were serious enough to require surgical intervention. Despite these significant hurdles each athlete has returned to full fitness and peak form this season.

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There is a strong chance that Farrell will name all three in the starting XV for Friday's game at the Aviva Stadium. The squad's missing power and high energy from Porter are deeply felt especially in the forward packs. Baird provides a distinct point of difference with his exceptional athleticism which elevates the team's overall physical presence on the pitch.

Strategic Impact and Coaching Views

Ryan Baird's return is expected to significantly strengthen Ireland's lineout and restart game whether in offensive or defensive phases. Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell highlighted Baird's comprehensive skill set this week noting his excellent kick chase in recent weeks. O'Connell emphasized that Baird's physicality on both sides of the ball is exceptional and brings real leadership to the set piece operations.

O'Connell further noted that Baird is a good man to put a plan in place coach it and deliver it under pressure. The loosehead prop is also capable of scoring from halfway making him a versatile threat in open play. Mack Hansen arguably fits the mold of what Farrell is looking for in his attack better than any other back-three player available.

It would be no surprise to see Hansen recalled on the left-wing although this decision might be tough on Jimmy O'Brien who has been performing well. The number on Hansen's back is notional given his footballing ability close to the line. He possesses a roving commission as an alternate playmaker which is a specific skill Farrell wants from at least one of his wingers to create attacking ambiguity.

Backline Adjustments and Selection Dilemmas

Robert Baloucoune is considered more of an orthodox winger but like Baird and Hansen he provides a point of difference through his acceleration and world-class finishing. It would also be a tough decision regarding Tommy O'Brien who missed the summer series with a hamstring injury picked up in the URC final. Tommy O'Brien is now motoring well again but Baloucoune looks the likeliest pick to complete the back three alongside Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen.

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One change in the backline has been forced on Andy Farrell with Garry Ringrose ruled out of the upcoming fixture. Robbie Henshaw and Jamie Osborne are the obvious alternatives to fill the gap in the midfield. Previously Henshaw has been the go-to man at number 13 whenever Ringrose is sidelined by injury or unavailability.

Henshaw has experienced a resurgence this season so much so that Leinster preferred him above Osborne in the wins over Clermont and Munster albeit at inside centre. The selection at this position remains a critical tactical decision for the coaching staff as they look to stabilize the midfield defense while maintaining attacking threat against a dangerous Argentine backline.

Forward Pack and Scrumhalf Dynamics

The in-form Joe McCarthy is nailed on to start in the second-row providing a solid platform for the forwards. Josh van der Flier and Sean Jansen are also expected to start in the absence of Caelan Doris and Jack Conan. This leaves three or four players in contention for the number five and six jerseys which is a competitive area of the squad.

James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne started those positions against the All Blacks last time out. If Ryan Baird is reinstated it could be that the Munster captain reverts to the second-row allowing James Ryan to move to the bench. Nick Timoney has become an established part of the match-day squad in the Six Nations and summer series which adds depth to the selection pool.

In the event of a five-three split Cian Prendergast could miss out on the 23 altogether. This is despite him playing the best rugby of his career as Connacht captain this season. The decision will rely on final fitness assessments and tactical preferences as Farrell finalizes the match-day squad for the crucial clash in Dublin.