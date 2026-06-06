Ireland Stun Netherlands in vital Nations League win to set up France decider

In a crucial UEFA Women's Nations League match, Ireland defeated the Netherlands 3-1 on Friday night, keeping their automatic qualification hopes for the 2025 European Championship alive. Goals from Kyra Carusa, Abbie Larkin, and Amber Barrett secured the victory, which sets up a winner-takes-all final match against France in Grenoble on Tuesday. Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan's crucial saves, a dominant midfield display, and clinical finishing were key to the triumph.

In a thrilling UEFA Women's Nations League encounter, Ireland secured a vital victory over the Netherlands on Friday night, keeping their hopes for automatic qualification to the 2025 European Championship alive.

The match, played in front of a passionate home crowd, ended 3-1 in favor of Ireland, with goals from Kyra Carusa, Abbie Larkin, and Amber Barrett. This result sets up a decisive final matchday showdown against France in Grenoble on Tuesday, where a win would secure Ireland's place in the upcoming continental tournament. From the opening whistle, Ireland displayed immense determination and tactical discipline. Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan was a cornerstone of the defense, making several crucial interventions.

She was particularly quick off her line to cut out Dutch through-balls, produced excellent saves, and nearly denied Dominique Janssen's penalty. Her early sliding block to clear a dangerous cross set the defensive tone for the night. While she conceded the penalty after a rash challenge on Lineth Beerensteyn, her overall performance was commanding and her aerial presence provided stability. The midfield battle was fiercely contested, and Ireland's engine room was outstanding.

Ruesha Littlejohn, playing in her hometown, marshaled the midfield with intelligence and work rate, helping to frustrate the Dutch possession. Her wonderfully weighted pass to Abbie Larkin initiated the move for Ireland's opener, showcasing her vision. Despite being substituted at halftime due to fitness management, her cultured display was pivotal. Lucy Quinn, operating in the central areas, delivered a dogged and tenacious performance, constantly pressuring the Dutch midfield and supporting the defense.

Her energy was infectious and her passing range helped Ireland transition effectively. In attack, Ireland's forward line was clinical. Kyra Carusa, after a slightly rusty start, became increasingly influential. She opened the scoring with a deft finish after a superb run, demonstrating her quality.

Her assist for the third goal, a clever flick to set up Amber Barrett's last-minute winner, was a moment of individual brilliance. Abbie Larkin, introduced in the second half, made an immediate impact. She scored Ireland's second goal with a composed finish, capitalizing on the space created by the relentless pressure. She also provided a crucial cross for Barrett's winner, underlining her growing importance.

Captain Katie McCabe, while not always in the spotlight, provided the essential assist for Carusa's opener with a sensational cross and then delivered an even better moment by scoring Ireland's second goal just 60 seconds after the Netherlands had equalized. Her performance marked a true coming-of-age on a massive occasion.

The win was built on a collective defensive effort. defenders and midfielders worked tirelessly to deny the talented Dutch forwards, particularly Lineth Beerensteyn, who had previously scored against Ireland in Utrecht. Except for the momentary lapse that led to the penalty, the back line, featuring players like Louise Quinn and Diane Caldwell, remained resolute. The result is a testament to Ireland's grit, tactical organization, and ability to perform under pressure.

With the qualification race now down to a single match against France, Ireland travel to Grenoble with supreme confidence and the belief that they can secure a historic place at the 2025 European Championship





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Ireland Women's Football Netherlands UEFA Women's Nations League European Championship Qualification Kyra Carusa Abbie Larkin Amber Barrett Courtney Brosnan Katie Mccabe France

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