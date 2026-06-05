Ireland Stuns Netherlands in Dramatic Women's World Cup Qualifier

Amber Barrett's 90th-minute goal secures a 3-2 win over the world's 10th-ranked team, a historic victory for Irish women's football.

In a stunning performance that will be remembered as one of the greatest moments in Irish women's football history, the Republic of Ireland defeated the Netherlands 3-2 in a World Cup qualifier at Tallaght Stadium.

The victory, sealed by a 90th-minute goal from substitute Amber Barrett, came against a team ranked 10th in the world and marked a significant milestone for Irish football. The win not only kept Ireland's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup alive but also showcased the resilience and determination of a team that has been building under manager Vera Pauw. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions from start to finish.

Ireland took an early lead through Kyra Carusa, who scored in the 12th minute after a brilliant assist from Denise O'Sullivan. The Dutch equalized through Vivianne Miedema, but Abbie Larkin restored Ireland's advantage before halftime.

However, the Netherlands struck back again through Lieke Martens, setting up a tense second half. With the score at 2-2, the game seemed destined for a draw, but Barrett had other ideas. In the dying minutes, she pounced on a loose ball in the box and fired it past the Dutch goalkeeper to spark wild celebrations. Pauw, who has instilled a strong sense of unity and belief in her squad, praised her players for their never-say-die attitude.

'This group has a resilience, a character, but most importantly, a togetherness. We have a culture built on a family unit,' she said.

'I tell them every day they can compete against anyone. They are so proud of this jersey.

' The win was even more remarkable considering Ireland had to play the final 15 minutes with 10 players after substitute Leanne Kiernan was shown a red card for a high boot. Despite being a player down, Ireland held firm and snatched the victory. The result has massive implications for Ireland's World Cup qualification campaign.

With the team now level on points with the Dutch at the top of the group, they face a crucial away match against Slovakia on Tuesday. Pauw is confident her side can produce another upset.

'We want to do what nobody gave us a chance of doing,' she said. 'I'm big on belief. I tell them we can beat anyone in the world with that mindset.

' The victory has captured the imagination of the Irish public and highlighted the remarkable progress of women's football in the country. It also serves as a testament to Pauw's managerial acumen and the players' unwavering commitment. The match was a showcase of attacking talent from both sides. Ireland's front line, featuring Carusa, Larkin, and eventually Barrett, caused constant problems for the Dutch defense.

The midfield trio of O'Sullivan, Littlejohn, and Ziu worked tirelessly to disrupt the Netherlands' rhythm. Defensively, Ireland had to be at their best to contain Miedema and Martens, two of the world's most dangerous attackers. Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan also made several crucial saves. The atmosphere at Tallaght Stadium was electric, with a record crowd cheering every tackle and pass.

This victory will go down in history as a defining moment for Irish women's football, proving that they can compete with the best in the world. As the team prepares for their next challenge, the belief and momentum generated by this win could be the catalyst for even greater achievements





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ireland Women's Football Netherlands World Cup Qualifier Amber Barrett

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What time and TV channel is Ireland v Netherlands in World Cup qualification?Carla Ward’s side take on the talented Dutch in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday night.

Read more »

Ireland's World Cup Qualifier Hopes Rested on Netherlands ClashIreland's women's football team faces a must-win match against the Netherlands to keep alive their dreams of automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup. Despite a slow start, back-to-back wins over Poland have given them a fighting chance, but they must now overcome two of the world's best teams. Missing key player Denise O'Sullivan, captain Katie McCabe leads a determined side aware that a loss would send them to the playoffs, where a higher group finish could smooth their path.

Read more »

Ireland vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier Lineups and PreviewPreview and team lineups for the Republic of Ireland's 2027 World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands, including starting XIs, venue details, and group standings.

Read more »

Ireland halfway to World Cup dreamland after Amber Barrett’s winner against NetherlandsMomentous victory for Carla Ward’s side on a rainy night in Cork, as they head to the final game in France with a chance of automatic qualification for Brazil

Read more »