Austria Beat Ireland 1-0 in Linz, Kalajdzic Scores Late Winner

Sasa Kalajdzic came off the bench to score a 79th-minute winner as Austria beat Ireland 1-0 in Linz, sealing promotion to League A. Ireland must now beat Kosovo in Dublin to secure a play-off place.

Austria 1 Republic of Ireland 0. Sasa Kalajdzic came off the bench to score a 79th-minute winner at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, sealing Austria's promotion to League A with a game to spare.

The LASK-Linz striker poked the ball over the goal line after a goalmouth scramble from a corner. It was a maddeningly avoidable goal for Ireland to concede with 12 minutes remaining on a frigid night. The talk before this game was of the Republic of Ireland players needing to shed some of the scar tissue of the last international window.

Also read Nathan Collins Returns to Ireland Defence for Crucial Nations League Clash with Austria

Just when it looked like Heimir Hallgrímsson's side would come away unscathed and earn an impressive 0-0 draw, Austria capitalised on what has become a familiar failing in this Nations League campaign. Ireland just cannot see a game out. Worse, they were undone from a set piece in which they made the first contact. Dara O'Shea could only head Romano Schmid's corner towards the back post.

Michael Gregoritsch nodded it back into danger with Liam Scales unable to block. The ball trickled along the goal line, James Abankwah saw the long, looping legs of Kalajdzic coming from a distance. The Ireland defender strained to get there first but was helpless as the Austrian substitute poked in. Just like Dublin it was their bench that made the difference.

One of Hallgrímsson's subs, Chiedozie Ogbene, almost rescued a point with a glancing header on the run with three minutes of normal time remaining. The connection was sweet but direction just off, straight at Alexander Schlager whose fine reaction save was celebrated by most of the 16,700 fans here. Only the 1,800 or so in the left corner behind that goal were left anguished.

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Ireland defensive lapses continue Nations League concern

A reminder, Ireland conceded at the death in Kosovo to lose, twice in the second half against Austria in Dublin to let a 2-0 lead slip away, and once when Israel levelled in Serbia for a draw. The trend goes on and will be a concern going into what is a must-win game with Kosovo in Dublin on Tuesday if Ireland are to book a play-off place and escape League B. Continued defensive lapses at crucial moments like this will leave us in this purgatory.

Hallgrímsson referenced an emphasis on a growth mindset before this game and it is clear where the work is needed. Should Kalajdzic have been sent off for an earlier elbow? I need to see it again, the Ireland manager said. Kelleher is beyond criticism as the Brentford goalkeeper kept his country in the contest with a string of sensational saves.

We want to be brave in the beginning, we want to test them in the first-half, Hallgrímsson had said before kick-off. Troy Parrott, Adam Idah and Jack Moylan have been doing well in the sessions and we thought, why not? Let's go for it again even if it is a tough opponent in a tough away ground.

Hallgrímsson was talking about the decision to start two centre forwards in Parrott and Idah, with Moylan completing the front three as Finn Azaz settled into his new role as a distributing, holding midfielder. Bravery is an essential trait for any successful team, but what makes the current front-three so effective is Moylan and Parrott are operating in their favoured positions, while Idah is willing to drill down, win his duels and connect the triangular attack.

Austria high press denies Ireland repeat Aviva success

Austria were forewarned, with their swarming high-press denying a repeat of Idah's assist for Parrott's wonder goal at the Aviva last month. Ralf Rangnick's side were determined to atone for their first-half performance in Dublin when they had to reel in a 2-0 deficit. Both teams came to play ball into feet.

As a result, Parrott, Moylan and Idah looked gassed by half-time when the 0-0 scoreline could so easily have been 3-3. Austria can thank Alexander Schlager for denying Parrott on two occasions. Schlager got his body behind Parrott's overhead kick from a Dara O'Shea delivery in the 23rd minute before the Werder Bremen goalkeeper parried the Real Betis striker's left foot shot six minutes later.

Parrott's hat-trick of chances was denied by Sunderland's Kevin Danso recovering his mistimed pass to crowd out the Irish marksman. Nathan Collins and O'Shea were solid in defence, but it was Liam Scales's toe poke that denied Christoph Lang a clear sight of Kelleher's goal. Lang was a nuisance. Kelleher displayed the reflexes of an alley cat to save his downward shot that was created by Jayson Molumby slipping in the box.

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Moments earlier, Schmid earned a yellow card for cutting through O'Shea. He should have been sent off, was Hallgrímsson's assessment. Every duel was uncompromising, with Collins and Lang needing attention after an accidental clash of heads. Bosnian referee Irfan Pelito let plenty go, waving for Scales and Michael Gregoritsch to untangle and regain their feet after the Austrian forward wrestled the Celtic defender on to the grass.

Pelito did miss a blatant hand ball by Philipp Mwene on the edge of the Austria box, mistakenly whistling a bemused Collins. With the rules of engagement established, Moylan and Idah went about punishing Austria's high defensive line. The intensity showed no sign of dipping early in the second-half when an unmarked Gregoritsch headed the ball on to the roof of Kelleher's net.

Rangnick figured out the Irish approach after 45 minutes in Dublin and the arrival of Kalajdzic on the hour-mark began to stretch the visibly tiring visitors. Christoph Baumgartner drew another fine save from Kelleher before the Austria number 10 missed the target with a second chance after he ghosted in behind O'Shea. Hallgrímsson's 3-4-3 formation was forced into a 5-4-1 defensive shape as changes looked essential to salvage a respectable point away from home.

Substitutions bring Ireland best chance of equaliser

Ireland created their best moment of the night seconds before Jake O'Brien, Harvey Vale and Chiedozie Ogbene replaced Idah, Moylan and Ryan Manning respectively. Azaz showed his value in the middle of the park, trapping the ball and lifting his head to see Parrott scurrying down the left. The pass was pinpoint. Parrott angled towards goal, smashing an effort off Schlager's gloves before Idah skied the rebound.

That was the Ireland chance to go top of Group B3. Austria piled forward, with Schmid rolling a free-kick for Baumgartner to force Kelleher into more acrobatics. Twelve months on from the unforgettable victory in Budapest, everyone in European football knows that Ireland love to strike in transition. Konrad Laimer swallowed a yellow card to stop Ogbene from sprinting clear.

Frustratingly, Peljto stopped a quick free to book Laimer. The dam broke moments later when Kalajdzic beat James Abankwah to scramble the ball over the goal line. On a night for the goalkeepers, the entire stadium stalled to applaud Schlager's instinctive save from Ogbene's point blank header with three minutes left on the clock.

Ireland arguably deserved a draw as much as Austria earned the right to return to League A as group winners before their final match against Israel in Debrecen on Tuesday. Hallgrímsson's team can still finish second in the group by beating Kosovo in Dublin after Franco Foda's side were held to a 0-0 draw against Israel in Pristina.

However, a draw is enough for Kosovo to finish above Ireland, which would secure a second seed for the Euro 2028 draw. AUSTRIA: REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Kelleher; O'Shea,