Voice Ireland 2026 survey reveals supermarkets are the primary source of Ireland's packaging waste, with plastic at 55%. New targets demand 25% reusable packaging by 2030.

Supermarkets are the overwhelming source of packaging waste in Irish households, contributing nearly three-quarters of all materials entering domestic recycling bins, according to the third national recycling bin survey conducted by the environmental group Voice Ireland. The study, which examined the contents of bins over a two-week period across 16 local authority areas in 2026, confirms that plastic packaging now dominates the waste stream, accounting for 55 percent of all recorded items.

Plastic Dominance in Household Recycling Bins

Plastic waste has risen from 47 percent in both 2023 and 2025 to 55 percent in the current survey, highlighting a concerning trend in consumer disposal habits. Soft plastics alone represent 31 percent of the total packaging recorded, an increase from 23 percent in 2023. This data was compiled through a detailed audit of 50 households, providing a granular view of the types of materials citizens are discarding after shopping.

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The findings indicate that Ireland remains heavily dependent on single-use packaging despite widespread consumer dissatisfaction with the volume of waste generated. Seventy percent of the items in the bins originated from supermarkets, with approximately 40 percent of the packaging linked to own-brand products. This statistic underscores the significant leverage retailers hold over the types of packaging that enter Irish homes, as supermarkets control the sourcing and labeling of their private label goods.

Consumer Frustration Amidst Retail Choices

Despite the high volumes of packaging waste, the survey reveals a strong disconnect between consumer intent and available retail options. Eighty-six percent of participants reported actively attempting to purchase package-free items whenever possible. Yet, a similar percentage expressed frustration regarding the excessive amount of packaging entering their homes, suggesting that shoppers are constrained by the limited sustainable choices available in mainstream retail environments.

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For the first time in 2026, the survey analyzed the original contents of the packaging found in recycling bins. Dry goods, such as pasta and rice, accounted for 24 percent of supermarket packaging, while fruit and vegetable packaging represented another 22 percent. These specific categories present clear opportunities for retailers to implement refill systems for dry staples and increase the availability of loose produce or reusable containers.

Industry Targets and Government Policy Demands

Abi O'Callaghan-Platt from Voice Ireland emphasized that Irish supermarkets must lead the charge in tackling over-packaging by adopting proven alternatives. The organization is calling for legally binding reuse and refill targets, national packaging reduction mandates, and greater public reporting on industry progress to ensure accountability. The report suggests that retailers can reduce waste by focusing on their own-brand products without waiting for changes across the broader supply chain.

Voice Ireland has proposed specific, measurable goals for the retail sector to achieve sustainable packaging management. The group recommends that retailers work toward making 25 percent of all consumer packaging reusable by 2030, increasing that figure to 50 percent by 2035. Furthermore, they advise that supermarkets should dedicate 20 percent of floor space in larger outlets to refill systems by 2030 to facilitate easier access to package-free options.

Tad Kirakowski, chief executive of Voice Ireland, stated that improvements in recycling infrastructure have not successfully decreased the volume of waste produced. He argued that the issue is not a waste management failure but a reflection of societal consumption patterns. Kirakowski urged the Government and the retail sector to move beyond reliance on recycling and take stronger action to prevent packaging waste at the source, effectively turning off the tap on unnecessary packaging.