Ireland Take on France in Women’s Six Nations Clash

Ireland battles France in a crucial Women’s Six Nations match, seeking their first win against the French since 2017. Follow live updates and analysis as Scott Bemand’s side aims to close the gap on the tournament leaders.

Ireland faced France in a highly anticipated Women’s Six Nations match, aiming for their first victory against the French side since 2017. The Irish team carried the memory of their narrow defeat in last year’s World Cup quarter-final as motivation, believing they are closing the gap on the top two teams in the Six Nations, England and France .

The match kicked off at 8:10 PM, with both teams eager to establish dominance. The game began with a strong start for Ireland, winning a lineout from the kick-off and securing possession. Early pressure led to a yellow card for France’s Pauline Barrat after a potential intentional knock-on was reviewed. Ireland continued to capitalize, earning penalties and driving towards the French try-line.

However, a potential try by Brittany Hogan was ruled out due to a possible double-movement. Despite the setback, Ireland maintained their momentum, and Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald eventually powered over for a try in the 11th minute, converted by Dannah O’Brien, giving Ireland a 7-0 lead. France quickly responded with a try of their own in the 15th minute, scored by Ambre Mwayembe and converted by Carla Arbez, leveling the score at 7-7. The game continued with intense back-and-forth action.

Ireland thought they had scored another try through Fiona Tuite, but it was disallowed by the TMO, citing a held-up ball. Despite the denied tries, Ireland continued to apply pressure, demonstrating strong set-piece play and territorial control. The match remained fiercely contested, with both teams battling for every inch. The Irish team showed resilience and determination, aiming to secure a historic win against a formidable French opponent.

The game is set to be a thrilling encounter, with both sides showcasing their skills and determination on the field. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric, fueling the intensity of the match





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Women’S Six Nations Ireland France Rugby Cliodhna Moloney-Macdonald

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland Aim for Historic Win in France but Coach Downplays Decisive ImpactIreland seek their first Six Nations victory in France and first win against Les Bleus since 2017, but head coach Scott Bemand emphasizes the game won't define their entire tournament, focusing on continued improvement within the new World Cup cycle.

Read more »

Jaipur Literature Festival Comes to Ireland: JLF Island of Ireland LaunchThe Jaipur Literature Festival, one of the world’s leading literary events, is launching JLF Island of Ireland next month, a free, all-island, multi-venue festival featuring internationally acclaimed writers and thinkers. The festival will explore themes of history, politics, climate change, and culture across locations in Belfast, Armagh, Dundalk, and Dublin.

Read more »

Six Nations: Ireland go to France filled with performance-backed beliefTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Ireland Women Face France in Six Nations ClashIreland travel to France for a crucial Six Nations match following a mixed performance against Italy. The game takes place in Clermont-Ferrand with both teams looking to solidify their position in the championship. Key stats and team changes are highlighted, alongside a quote from Ireland captain Erin King.

Read more »

Ireland Aim for Revenge Against France in ClermontIreland's women's rugby team is confident of a strong performance against France in Clermont, fueled by past defeats and recent improvements. Captain Erin King and Stacey Flood express a desire for revenge and warn France to be wary. Dannah O'Brien's growing influence and Linda Djougang's experience add further strength to the Irish squad.

Read more »

Ireland go to France with ambitions of breaking into Six Nations top twoScott Bemand’s side are in action at 8.10pm in Clermont.

Read more »