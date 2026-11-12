Beirne to captain Ireland as Farrell makes seven changes for Fiji clash

Tadhg Beirne captains Ireland for the first time at home as Andy Farrell makes seven changes for Saturday's Nations Championship meeting with Fiji at the Aviva Stadium. Sam Prendergast continues at out-half while Jamison Gibson-Park returns to start at scrum-half.

Tadhg Beirne will captain Ireland for the first time in a home game after Andy Farrell made seven changes to his team for Saturday's Nations Championship meeting with Fiji at the Aviva Stadium.

Kick-off is at 8.10pm and the match will be shown live on Virgin Media One. Ireland are looking to make it back-to-back wins in Dublin following last Friday's comfortable 42-12 defeat of Argentina. Fiji, meanwhile, lost 54-17 to France and will look to bounce back. Mack Hansen shifts to fullback for the game, with Hugo Keenan dropping out of the matchday 23 entirely.

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Ireland Team Changes For Fiji Clash

Robert Baloucoune continues on the wing, while Tommy O'Brien joins the back three for his first appearance of the November window. Farrell has named an all-new centre partnership, with Jamie Osborne at 13 and Bundee Aki at 12. Aki had been due to start last week's game against the Pumas on the bench but pulled out due to illness, with Osborne taking his place. Sam Prendergast continues at out-half, while Jamison Gibson-Park starts at scrum-half.

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Gibson-Park came off the bench against Argentina after Munster's Craig Casey enjoyed a strong night as the starting number nine. Gerry Thornley had predicted that Prendergast may be retained at outhalf, noting that for Ciaran Frawley a dozen of his 14 caps have been as a replacement and only once has he started a Test at 10.

Thornley also suggested Casey would rotate with Gibson-Park, whose only outings this season before Argentina were Leinster's win over Munster last month and a 26-minute cameo against the Pumas. Up front, hooker Ronan Kelleher comes into the front row, with Dan Sheehan stood down for 12 days due to concussion. Props Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong are both selected for the second week running.

Beirne Captains Ireland In Home Debut

James Ryan joins the second row, where he partners Tadhg Beirne, who leads Ireland as captain in a home game for the first time. Ryan Baird continues in the Ireland back row, where Nick Timoney shifts to number eight and Josh van der Flier returns at openside. On the Ireland bench, Tom Stewart, Tom O'Toole and Sam Illo provide the front row cover. Connacht lock Darragh Murray is also included, while Ulster's James McNabney is set to make his debut.

Farrell has been forced into a reshuffle with a few injuries, although he may have picked this as the game to experiment and use the depth of his squad. Ireland will look to keep their momentum going ahead of next weekend's match against world champions South Africa. Ireland opened their Nations Championship campaign with a comfortable 42-12 win over Argentina. Fiji opened theirs with a heavy 54-17 loss to France.

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Thornley's prediction piece also noted that the short run to the World Cup may have influenced selection thinking. The Ireland team shows a blend of experience and new faces as Farrell manages his squad through a demanding November window. Beirne's captaincy is a significant moment, with the lock leading his country at the Aviva Stadium for the first time.

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Sheehan's absence through concussion protocols opens the door for Kelleher at hooker, while the back three has a fresh look with Hansen at fullback and O'Brien coming in. The centre pairing of Aki and Osborne is untested at this level but offers power and youth respectively. Prendergast's retention at out-half keeps continuity in the pivotal position, with Gibson-Park's return adding experience and tempo. McNabney's potential debut off the bench would cap a memorable week for the Ulster forward.

Ireland supporters will be hoping for another strong performance before the Springboks arrive.