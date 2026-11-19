Ireland captain Dan Sheehan will start at number eight for the first time in a Test as Andy Farrell names his team to face South Africa in the Nations Championship in Dublin on Saturday.

Ireland captain Dan Sheehan has been named at number eight in the starting XV to face South Africa in the Nations Championship at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, kicking off at 4.40pm and live on Virgin Media.

The 28-year-old has started all 42 of his Ireland Tests at hooker but shifts to the back of the scrum for this clash with the Springboks, making his return from concussion. Sheehan made his first-ever start at number eight for Leinster against Munster in the URC last month, and he has moved into the back row during a game for Ireland before, but this is new territory at Test level.

Also read Dan Sheehan to Captain Ireland at Number Eight Against South Africa

Injuries Force Sheehan Into Number Eight Role

His selection comes with number eights Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Sean Jansen and James McNabney all ruled out due to injury. Ireland head coach Andy Farrell's decision to pick Sheehan at number eight also allows Ireland to start the strong-scrummaging Ronan Kelleher at hooker.

Advertisement

The Springboks attacked the Irish scrum relentlessly a year ago in Dublin, dismantling the Irish set-piece in their 24-13 win at the Aviva Stadium, and Farrell will hope Kelleher can help Ireland produce a much better scrum performance this time. Sam Prendergast starts at outhalf after successfully having a citing for a hip drop tackle against Fiji dismissed at an independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday night.

Prendergast had been in doubt earlier in the week, but he continues in the number 10 jersey alongside scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park. Fullback Hugo Keenan, second row Joe McCarthy and centres Stuart McCloskey and Robbie Henshaw all return to the starting XV after sitting out last weekend's Nations Championship win over Fiji.

Keenan Wins Fifty Caps Amid Backline Returns

Keenan, who will win his 50th cap, joins Rob Baloucoune and Mack Hansen in the back three, with Hansen returning to the left wing after starting at fullback last time out. The combination of Keenan, Baloucoune and Hansen was thrilling against Argentina two weeks ago. Henshaw reunites with McCloskey in midfield.

Kelleher is part of an unchanged front row along with props Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong as they prepare for a big battle up front with the South Africans, while McCarthy teams up with Tadhg Beirne in the second row. In the back row, Josh van der Flier holds off fierce competition from Nick Timoney to start at openside flanker, while Ryan Baird continues at blindside and Sheehan comes into the number eight shirt.

Advertisement

Bench Update And Erasmus Ban Context

Connacht tighthead prop Sam Illo has been passed fit to take a place on the Irish bench after being forced off with a head injury last weekend against Fiji. It has been an incident-packed week, with Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus banned for six matches for comments he made in a press conference about the defeat to France last weekend.

Gerry Thornley had predicted that Sheehan would start at number eight, noting that opportunity knocked for the captain because of the injuries to Doris and Conan and Kelleher's strong performance at hooker against Fiji. Farrell will hope the familiar and strong look of his side can deliver against a South African pack that caused Ireland serious problems in Dublin a year ago.

The Irish team for Saturday has a settled feel in the backline and a powerful front five as they seek to make amends at scrum time and secure a major Nations Championship win on home soil.