Ireland host South Africa in the Nations Championship at the Aviva Stadium, with Dan Sheehan starting at number eight and Hugo Keenan winning his 50th cap.

Ireland face South Africa in the Nations Championship at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, with kick-off scheduled for 4:40pm. The match is Ireland's final home game of 2026 and sees Dan Sheehan start at number eight, a notable tactical shift.

Hugo Keenan wins his 50th Irish cap at fullback. Nathan Johns and Gavan Casey are providing live coverage of the game. Sheehan's move to the back row reshapes Ireland's front-row dynamic. Rónan Kelleher, regarded as a superior scrummager, starts at hooker.

Also read Ireland Rugby Squad Faces South Africa Test at Aviva Stadium

Ireland's usual back-row options have been depleted by injuries. Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Sean Jansen and Bryn Ward are all sidelined. Nick Timoney, who wore the number eight jersey last time out, moves to the bench. Sam Illo was named on the Irish bench but withdrew on Friday.

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Ireland Name Starting Fifteen

Thomas Clarkson comes into Andy Farrell's 23 as tighthead prop cover. Sam Prendergast retains his place at out-half after avoiding a ban for an alleged hip-drop tackle. Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey return to the centre. Joe McCarthy is back in the second row alongside Tadhg Beirne.

Ireland's starting XV is Hugo Keenan; Rob Baloucoune, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Mack Hansen; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne; Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Dan Sheehan (captain). The replacements include Thomas Clarkson and Nick Timoney. South Africa make a late change after Ruan Nortjé withdrew on Friday. Franco Mostert comes in from outside the matchday 23 to start at lock alongside Eben Etzebeth.

Lood de Jager remains on the bench. Etzebeth, South Africa's record cap-holder, missed the opening two games of this window but returns to start. The Springboks are without Jasper Wiese, who is banned for a dangerous clearout against France. Cameron Hanekom starts at number eight in his place.

South Africa Springboks Team News

Manie Libbok has been dropped from the 23 after his missed kick failed to level the game against France. The team is described as ferocious and has a point to prove after a narrow defeat by France in Paris last Friday.

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South Africa's starting XV is Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg; Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx, Wilco Louw; Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cameron Hanekom. The replacements are Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Paul de Villiers, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams and Canan Moodie. The Springboks famously swapped their starting and bench front-rows an hour before kick-off against France.

Tactical Adjustments Before Kick Off

Both teams now have three hookers in their matchday 23s, helped by hybrid players like Marco van Staden covering multiple positions. The forward packs will be closely monitored, especially at hooker and number eight. Ireland's decision to play Sheehan at eight highlights the depth and versatility required in modern rugby. As kick-off approaches, all eyes will be on how these tactical adjustments play out at the Aviva Stadium.