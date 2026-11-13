Ireland Team News: Gibson-Park Returns vs Fiji Ahead of Springboks Clash

Jamison Gibson-Park starts for Ireland against Fiji as Andy Farrell fields a strong lineup. The squad aims for a bonus-point victory to build momentum before the crucial match against South Africa.

Head coach Andy Farrell has announced a formidable starting lineup for Ireland as they prepare to face Fiji at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The decision to rest only two players, Hugo Keenan and Joe McCarthy, signals a clear intent to secure a decisive bonus-point victory before the tournament reaches its critical phase. Farrell prioritizes maintaining a strong squad depth while simultaneously priming key veterans for the upcoming heavyweight encounter with South Africa.

Gibson-Park Returns To Key Positions

Jamison Gibson-Park has been restored to the starting XV as first-choice scrum-half, replacing his usual reserve status. This selection comes alongside forced changes due to injuries to Dan Sheehan and Sean Jansen. The midfield pairing features the experienced Bundee Aki alongside Jamie Osborne, who has demonstrated versatility across multiple backline positions. Lock James Ryan returns to the second row, bringing frontline experience to the set piece.

Also read Jamison Gibson-Park Hails Johnny Sexton's Coaching Value Ahead of Fiji Series

Farrell Targets Momentum For Springboks

The head coach is focused on achieving a dominant win over Fiji, currently ranked ninth in the world, to improve Ireland's standing in the Nations Championship. This match serves as a vital preparation step before next weekend's highly significant clash with the Springboks in Dublin. With only eight games remaining before the World Cup warm-up period, Farrell recognizes the urgency of building team cohesion and tactical execution. The selection of grizzled props Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong further underscores the goal of keeping senior players fully primed for the impending South African challenge.

Beirne Highlights Tactical Challenges

Captain Tadhg Beirne emphasized that Ireland does not take the physicality of the Fijian squad lightly, describing them as an incredibly good team with unmatched physical attributes. Beirne pointed out that while Fiji can score unbelievable tries and possesses a very good set-piece, Ireland must avoid complacency. The skipper noted that the Pumas are unbeatable if invited to use their pace and offloading skills, requiring a disciplined defensive approach to limit their impact on the field.

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Focus On Lineout And Scrum Execution

Ireland aims to replicate the success of their lineout defense from last weekend's six-try victory over Argentina, where Beirne and Ryan Baird caused significant havoc. Beirne acknowledged that the speed of set-up in the lineout was previously too slow, requiring sharper drills to support the hookers effectively. The coaching staff is also eager to warm up the scrum through this contest, ensuring the pack is physically ready for the intense forward battle expected against the Springboks.

Fiji Strategy Under New Head Coach

New Fiji head coach Jake White is implementing better kicking strategies and more robust maul defenses to challenge the home side. The Fijian team features high-impact players like Racing center Josua Tuisova and Lyon wing Jiuta Wainiqolo, aiming to exploit any gaps in Ireland's defensive structure. Veteran halfbacks Frank Lomani and Ben Volavola have been selected to lead the attack, while experienced forward Peceli Yato is tasked with leading the physical challenge. Ireland must remain vigilant against this firepower to secure the points needed to build momentum.