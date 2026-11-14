Ireland beat Fiji 43-15 with seven tries in Nations Championship

Ireland scored seven tries to defeat Fiji 43-15 at the Aviva Stadium, earning a second successive Nations Championship bonus point. Rob Baloucoune and Tommy O'Brien each scored twice, but James McNabney's debut was cut short by a head injury.

Ireland secured a 43-15 bonus-point win over Fiji at the Aviva Stadium, scoring seven tries in a physical Nations Championship clash. The victory was their second successive bonus-point win, but the game was marred by a head injury to debutant James McNabney.

The first half was frustrating for Ireland as they led only 17-15 at the break. Fiji scored two tries through captain Peceli Yato and centre Josua Tuisova, exposing some sloppy Irish play. Ireland's early try came from Tommy O'Brien, set up by Mack Hansen after a lineout. Ireland struggled to exit their own 22 and missed several chances.

Also read Ireland vs Fiji Nations Championship: Farrell Makes Seven Changes for Aviva Stadium Clash

TMO Controversies Disrupt Ireland's Momentum

Jamison Gibson-Park had a try ruled out by TMO Mike Adamson for a knock-on over the line. Nick Timoney was also denied a try when the TMO controversially judged he had not grounded the ball. Fiji punished Irish errors. Tuisova ran through Sam Prendergast's tackle to score, and Yato capitalized on a loose ball to put Fiji ahead 12-7.

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Ireland responded with two tries from Rob Baloucoune, both assisted by Prendergast, to level and then lead 17-12. Prendergast missed one conversion and hit the upright with another. On the stroke of half-time, Tadhg Beirne was sin-binned for not rolling away, and Ben Volavola kicked a penalty to cut Ireland's lead to 17-15. The second half was a different story as Ireland kept Fiji scoreless and pulled away with four unanswered tries.

Injuries Mar McNabney's Debut Performance

Rónan Kelleher scored the bonus-point try from a maul, dummying past Frank Lomani. James McNabney then made an immediate impact with two powerful carries, but his debut lasted just three minutes after a reckless forearm to the head from replacement prop Inoke Ravuiwasa, who was sin-binned. McNabney left the field groggily for an HIA and did not return. Andrew Porter scored from close range after Timoney was held up short.

Prendergast converted and then produced a clever grubber kick for O'Brien to score his second try. Nick Timoney completed the scoring with a late try after Ryan Baird charged down a restart. Prendergast converted both. Ryan Baird was named player of the match after making 12 tackles.

Ireland Scrums Dominate Ahead of South Africa Clash

The Irish scrum won four penalties, a positive sign ahead of next weekend's showdown with the Springboks. Stuart McCloskey carried relentlessly after replacing the injured Jamie Osborne, who suffered a suspected shoulder injury in the fourth minute. Fiji played with physicality and caused problems, but they had no answer to Ireland's second-half surge. Ireland's attack showed variety, with Prendergast delivering some sublime moments and Mack Hansen heavily involved.

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Josh van der Flier and Nick Timoney were also in prime form. Ireland will need to improve for the visit of South Africa, the world's number one team. The win came at a cost with McNabney and Osborne both suffering injuries, but Farrell's men will take confidence from their seven-try performance and dominant scrum.