Troy Parrott scores two penalties as Ireland secure a dominant victory over Kosovo. Jack Moylan earns Man of the Match honors with an outstanding performance.

Troy Parrott delivered a clinical performance for the Ireland National Team, scoring two penalties to anchor a decisive victory against Kosovo. The Real Betis forward demonstrated composure from the spot, ensuring his team maintained control throughout the encounter. This result marks a significant momentum builder for the squad as they continue their international campaign.

Key Performers Lead Irish Charge

Jack Moylan was named Man of the Match for his outstanding display in the Irish midfield, earning a rating of 9 from the coaching staff. The Cardiff City playmaker was described as urgent and scheming, consistently serving as the primary route to the opposing goal. His injection of pace directly led to the first penalty that Parrott converted, and he later sent Adam Idah through on goal for a great chance. Moylan also scored a class goal of his own, capping off a masterclass in ball distribution and vision.

Also read Nathan Collins ruled out of Ireland's Nations League game against Kosovo

Troy Parrott matched Moylan's brilliance with a rating of 8, having won and buried both penalties awarded to Ireland. The Real Betis striker levelled with Shane Long on the all-time Irish goalscoring list, sitting just behind only six other players in history. Although he missed a couple of open play chances due to poor connection, his contribution from the penalty spot proved decisive in securing the win.

Defensive Stability and Goalkeeping Prowess

Caoimhín Kelleher remained solid for Ireland, keeping a clean sheet with a performance worthy of a 7 rating. The Brentford goalkeeper was not overly tested after Kosovo went down to ten men, but he made a couple of fine saves earlier in the match to maintain the shutout. His reliability provided a stable foundation for the Irish defense to build their attacking play upon.

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James Abankwah linked up promisingly with Moylan down the right flank, forcing a scrambling save from the Kosovo goalkeeper just after the break. Abankwah looked unlucky not to score himself, having nailed down his spot in the starting lineup. Dara O'Shea pushed forward to support the attack after the red card, though he should have scored at least once in the second half, earning a rating of 6.

Managerial Decisions and Tactical Shifts

Manager Heimir Hallgrimson oversaw a soothing end to a stressful year for the team, earning an 8 rating for his overall handling of the game. However, he was somewhat trigger-happy in substituting players who had received yellow cards. This haste may have been driven by a desire to avoid disasters, but it altered the tactical balance slightly in the second half.

Liam Scales received a booking in the first three minutes that ultimately shortened his night, making way for Liam Kitching at half-time. Scales had been a threat from corners but his early caution disrupted his flow. Ryan Manning was shaky in defense early on but delivered terrific balls forward, though he was unlucky to be carded and subsequently substituted.

Impact of the Red Card on Match Dynamics

The turning point arrived when Kosovo went down to ten men, significantly altering the dynamics of the contest. Dara O'Shea realized there was no point staying in defense and instead pushed on to make an extra body in attack. The numerical advantage allowed Ireland to dominate possession and create numerous scoring opportunities in the latter stages of the match.

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Adam Idah struggled to find his touch on the night, butcher two decent chances in the second half. The Swansea City striker was willing but sloppy, missing a clean-through opportunity and a free header, which resulted in a lower rating of 5. His struggles highlighted the need for clinical finishing in open play despite the team's overall dominance.

Substitutes Add Final Flair to Victory

Harvey Vale and Liam Kitching kept the pressure on Kosovo when they came on at half-time, ensuring the visitors remained under constant threat. Kitching specifically laid on the third goal for Moylan, demonstrating the depth of the Irish squad. Chiedozie Ogbene and Rocco Vata were also lively off the bench, adding energy to the final minutes.

Finn Azaz had a mixed night for Middlesbrough, anchoring the midfield well but being untypically wasteful in possession. He attempted to thread passes through overly tight areas, earning a 6 rating. Jayson Molumby provided energy and force in the heart of the midfield, stinging the goalkeeper's hands a couple of times from long range as he searched for his first goal for Ireland.