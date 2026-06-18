Ireland to be hit by heavy rain as Met Éireann issues alert

A wet few days are ahead for Ireland as all counties are predicted to be hit by heavy rain. Met Éireann has issued an alert for Cork and Kerry and is advising people to be aware of difficult travelling conditions and possible spot. The warning will take effect later this evening, starting at 9 PM on Thursday, and will last until early Friday afternoon at 12 PM.

There will be plenty of rain to go around as all of the counties in Ireland are predicted to be hit by showers tomorrow. A wet few days are ahead, as all counties are predicted to be hit by a dose of rain by tomorrow. for heavy rain starting this evening.

Met Éireann has issued an alert for Cork and Kerry and is advising people to be aware of difficult travelling conditions and possible spot. The warning will take effect later this evening, starting at 9 PM on Thursday, and will last until early Friday afternoon at 12 PM. This morning will be mostly cloudy with rain in most areas, heavy in places. Rain will become patchier through the afternoon, but some heavier outbreaks will develop again in the evening.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees with moderate south to southwest winds. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with further outbreaks of rain spreading northwards, heaviest in parts of Munster. A mild and humid night with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees and light to moderate southerly winds. Friday will start off wet with rain in all areas.

Through the late morning and afternoon, rain will gradually clear eastwards, but will linger in the east for much of the day. Showers will follow from the west, some, possibly heavy. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with light to moderate southerly or variable winds.





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Ireland Rain Met Éireann Cork Kerry Weather Alert

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