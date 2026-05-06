Ireland to Experience Mixed Weather Conditions with Dry Spells and Scattered Showers

Met Éireann forecasts a varied weather pattern for Ireland over the coming days, with dry and sunny spells interspersed with scattered showers. While most areas will remain dry, some regions may experience brief showers, particularly in the south and southeast. The weekend outlook remains uncertain, but current models suggest predominantly dry conditions with sunny intervals, though southern areas may see some cloud and rain.

Ireland is set for a mixed bag of conditions over the coming days, with a spell of mostly dry weather up to the weekend but with some showers raining down in between.

Met Éireann forecasters have said Wednesday will be dry with sunny spells after some showers in the south before a largely dry evening. While most areas will be dry with sunny spells tomorrow morning, a few showers will affect some parts, but the night will see clearer skies. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers at first, but a clearance to drier and brighter weather will develop across the northwest in the evening.

And although there is uncertainty in the forecast for Saturday, current indications suggest dry weather with sunny spells for many areas. Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather said current weather models are showing very little rainfall forecast for Ireland over the coming days, but warned parts of Europe will see rain.

He wrote: Latest total rainfall forecast up to Saturday night shows very little rainfall for most of Ireland but some parts of Europe will see rain and even Western parts of Canary Islands will see some rain tomorrow but Lanzarote and Fuerteventura expected to miss it. Here is Met Éireann’s forecast for the coming days: Some cloud and showers in the south and northeast today but other areas will be dry with sunny spells.

Highest temperatures of 9C to 14C in light and variable winds. Becoming largely dry tonight as showers die out from most places. Lowest temperatures of 1C to 7C with light southerly or variable winds. Most areas will be dry with sunny spells tomorrow morning, although a few showers will affect the west, northwest and southeast.

The showers will become more widespread through the afternoon and evening and cloud will increase. Highest temperatures of 11C to 15C with light to moderate south to southwest winds. A mix of cloud and clear spells, with scattered light showers on Thursday night. Lowest temperatures of 4C to 7C with light to moderate south to southwest winds.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers at first, but a clearance to drier and brighter weather will develop across the northwest in the evening. Highest temperatures of 10C to 14C with light to moderate northerly winds. Becoming dry with clear spells on Friday night, although some cloud may linger in the southeast. Lowest temperatures of 3C to 7C with light to moderate northerly winds.

There is uncertainty in the forecast for Saturday but current indications suggest dry weather with sunny spells for many areas but with cloud and showery rain possibly moving into southern areas. Breezy with a moderate to fresh northerly wind and highest temperatures of 9C to 13C. Cloud and showery rain in southern areas but dry with clear spells further north on Saturday night. Lowest temperatures of 2C to 8C with moderate to fresh northerly winds decreasing light to moderate overnight.

Cloud and showers possible for a time in the south but otherwise plenty of dry weather with sunny spells in the morning. Cloud will increase from the north through the day. Highest temperatures of 10C to 14C with a moderate northerly breeze





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Ireland Weather Forecast Met Éireann Scattered Showers Dry Spells Weekend Weather

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