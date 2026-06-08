Ireland to Introduce Public Register for Domestic Abusers Under Jennie's Law

The Irish government is set to pass Jennie's Law, creating a public register of individuals convicted of serious domestic violence offenses. The law, named after murder victim Jennifer Poole, aims to help people check partners' violent histories.

Ireland is set to introduce a groundbreaking law named Jennie's Law , which will establish a public register of individuals convicted of serious domestic violence offenses.

The legislation, to be presented to the Irish cabinet by Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan, aims to provide transparency and protection for those entering or in relationships. The law is named after Jennifer Poole, a mother of two who was stabbed to death by her former partner Gavin Murphy in April 2021 at her home in Finglas, north Dublin.

Murphy had a history of violence against women, having been previously jailed for two years for attacking a former partner and her mother with a knife in 2015. Jennifer was unaware of this violent past, and her family has campaigned tirelessly for the creation of such a register to prevent similar tragedies.

The proposed register will allow anyone to check whether a current or prospective partner has a conviction for serious domestic abuse, including murder, manslaughter, rape, and aggravated sexual assault. The information will be hosted on the Courts Service website under a specific heading of Domestic Violence Register Judgments. Victims or survivors will be required to provide consent before the convicted person can be named on the register.

Trials judges will also have discretion to publish judgments containing details of the conviction and sentence, along with any other relevant information. The register will include links to domestic violence services, providing immediate support for those who discover a partner's violent history. Minister O'Callaghan emphasized that the law is about public safety and transparency.

He stated that if a person is convicted of a serious criminal offence before the courts, that is a public conviction, and the public is entitled to know about it. The legislation is expected to be passed by the Dáil and Seanad and signed into law by President Catherine Connolly by mid-July. The family of Jennifer Poole expressed gratitude for the progress but noted that it serves as a reminder of their loss.

The law, once enacted, will be Jennifer's legacy and provide a level of protection and awareness for those who may enter relationships with individuals with a history of domestic abuse. They called for all parties to support the legislation as a whole-of-society approach to dealing with domestic violence and abuse





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennie's Law Domestic Abuse Register Ireland Jim O'callaghan Jennifer Poole

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John O’Shea says Ireland team will be ‘100% behind’ Séamus Coleman on Israel matchesRepublic of Ireland assistant manager calls war in Gaza ‘harrowing’ as public pressure mounts to boycott fixtures

Read more »

Ireland's data centre dilemma: Balancing tech growth with energy and environmental concernsThe debate over data centres in Ireland has escalated into a culture war, with environmentalists clashing with pro-business advocates. Despite the tech sector's contribution to employment and tax revenue, data centres now consume a significant portion of the country's electricity, raising questions about energy infrastructure and sustainability.

Read more »

Ireland draw 1-1 with Canada in Montreal, manager Hallgrímsson calls for a breakIreland's manager Heimir Hallgrímsson reflected on a mixed performance in a 1-1 draw against Canada in Montreal, praising the second‑half turnaround led by Chiedozie Ogbene after a first‑half slump and an own‑goal. He announced the team will now switch off and rest after a demanding campaign.

Read more »

Carusa says Ireland’s ‘big-time players’ can produce one more ‘big-time moment’An automatic World Cup place is up for grabs on Tuesday night when Carla Ward’s side take on France in Grenoble.

Read more »