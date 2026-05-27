Ireland to Miss 2030 Climate Target, Minister Points to Early 2030s

Ireland will achieve at best just half of its required 51% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, with the EPA projecting a 25% reduction under the best-case scenario. Minister Darragh O'Brien admits the target is out of reach but expects to meet it early in the next decade.

Ireland is falling significantly short of its legally binding target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51 per cent by 2030, with the latest projections from the Environment al Protection Agency (EPA) showing that even in the best-case scenario, emissions will drop by only 25 per cent.

The EPA report, published on Tuesday, warns that if current policies remain unchanged and no additional measures are implemented, the reduction could be as low as 13 per cent by the end of the decade. This stark assessment has prompted Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Darragh O'Brien to acknowledge that the 2030 target is out of reach, but he expressed confidence that Ireland will achieve the required cuts in the early 2030s.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1's Today with David McCullagh show, Minister O'Brien emphasised that while the 2030 target will be missed, progress is being made across several sectors.

'It's going to be very difficult to hit that 2030 target. But what you see within the figures that the EPA have produced independently is we again have been able to decouple economic growth from emissions,' he said.

The Minister pointed to significant improvements in the energy sector, where renewable sources now account for about 50 per cent of electricity generation, with projections indicating this could rise to between 68 and 70 per cent by 2030, exceeding the EPA's earlier estimate of 60 per cent. He also highlighted a 200 per cent increase in applications for home retrofitting and a rise in electric vehicle (EV) sales in the first quarter of this year, which were not fully captured in the EPA's report.

Despite these gains, O'Brien conceded that some key targets will not be met, notably the goal of having five gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

'That is not going to happen. Our focus is getting them into construction by 2030, because we have had to go through a planning process that has delayed that,' he explained.

However, he noted that Ireland leads Europe in integrating renewables into the grid and ranks third in battery storage capacity, behind only Germany and Italy. The Minister stressed that additional acceleration measures, including increased investment in renewable energy and grid infrastructure, could help close the gap. Environmental groups have criticised the Government's pace of action, arguing that the missed target undermines Ireland's credibility on climate commitments.

The EPA's warning that emissions could fall by as little as 13 per cent if pledges are not fulfilled serves as a wake-up call for more aggressive policy implementation. As the clock ticks towards 2030, the focus now shifts to ensuring that the early 2030s target is achieved without further delays





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