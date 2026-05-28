Ireland's presidency of the Council of the EU will prioritise the completion of accession negotiations with Montenegro and advance talks with Ukraine and other candidate countries.

Ireland to play key role in EU enlargement plans, with the country's presidency of the Council of the EU set to prioritise the completion of accession negotiations with Montenegro and advance talks with Ukraine and other candidate countries.

The move is seen as a significant step towards welcoming new member states into the EU for the first time in over a decade. Ireland's presidency of the Council of the EU, which begins on July 1st, will involve brokering compromises and rotating between countries every six months. The country's ambitious agenda for the EU's enlargement is aimed at ensuring Europe's security and preparing the ground for the first accession of new member states since 2013.

Croatia was the last country to join the EU in 2013, and Montenegro and Albania are the front-runners to complete all necessary reforms set as preconditions of membership. The EU's previous lack of urgency in welcoming new states has been criticised by countries hopeful of joining the bloc, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine giving fresh momentum to the idea of again welcoming new states into the EU.

For almost two years, former Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán blocked the EU from opening several 'chapters' of accession negotiations with Ukraine, but Péter Magyar's new pro-EU government has made positive soundings in recent private discussions, signalling Budapest may drop its objections. It is expected that the European Commission will propose opening the first negotiating 'chapters' next month.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy wants Brussels to fast-track Kyiv's application, in effect squeezing a decade-long process into the space of a year or two. Ukraine applied for membership in 2022, several days after the Russian invasion. There is broad support for Ukraine's bid, but many governments, including big powers such as France, the Netherlands and Poland, have expressed reservations.

The last major enlargement took place during a previous Irish EU presidency in 2004, when 10 new countries, mostly from central and eastern Europe, joined the EU. The Government wants to do a better job communicating the 'benefits' of expanding the EU, 'both to citizens of candidate countries and within the union', according to its draft policy programme.

Montenegro, a country of about 600,000 people, is seen as a test case for whether the EU is serious about opening its doors to new members again. A decision on enlargement requires the unanimous approval of all member states. The need for a referendum to be held in France as part of its ratification process is viewed as one big stumbling block, particularly in the run up to 2027 French presidential elections





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Ireland EU Enlargement Montenegro Ukraine Accession Negotiations European Union

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